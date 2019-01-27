Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Toned Bod & Lays On Her Back In A Blue Bikini

Lindsay Lohan’s newest MTV show, Lohan’s Beach Club, is off to a strong start. Meanwhile, the actress-turned-entrepreneur is busy enjoying herself in a sunny location, as she shared a bikini pic with her fans on Instagram. The photo shows Lohan laying on her back on a bright blue towel, as she wore a light blue bikini with a bandeau-style top. In the backdrop, you can see beautiful blue waters and several boats. While this post was not geo-tagged, Lohan shared another post from 15 hours ago that showed her posing in front of Amilla Fushi, a resort in the Maldives.

Plus, it looks like Lindsay is enjoying some sister time, as she shared a photo of herself and Aliana. The latter released new music in the later part of 2018, which included a single called “Long Way Down.” In the photo, the two women sat on a swing chair with two other younger girls.

This isn’t to mention the photo she shared of a bed and chair enclosed in a plastic bubble, which was at Finolhu. These are called “Beach Bubble” tents and even come with an adjoining bubble with a bathroom and shower. You can stay in them for around $600 per couple, which includes an exclusive beach BBQ and breakfast.

When it comes to social media, Lindsay understands all of the pros and cons well. She discussed it briefly with Vanity Fair.

“I recently made the mistake of having my phone recording live video, and that I learned from. But I think it’s also important because if you’re doing something and you want to give direct access to your fans, you can contact them and see their thoughts and get an opinion. Whereas in the past, you didn’t have any control over it.”

And Lohan also added that her vision for her beach club was all-inclusive, noting that she “really wanted to make it a family-style beach” and a “place where people can go with their kids and feel safe.”

“They can have fun and there’s not cameras every second. It’s not just a party thing; you can have a nice lunch.”

Fans can get a glimpse into Lohan’s life and her Mykonos club by catching new episodes of Lohan’s Beach Club. The show revolves around a cast of American nightclub employees that are flown out to work for the summer for Lindsay. They all live together in a nice house, which has already inevitably led to drama and hook-ups.