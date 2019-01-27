Aubrey O’Day Leaves Nothing To The Imagination By Going Nude & Covering Self In Glitter

Aubrey O’Day isn’t exactly shy about showing off her figure, but her newest Instagram post takes things a step further than usual as she posed in an open robe while going completely nude.

Instead of censoring herself with her arms or clothing, she merely covered herself up in a ton of purple glitter. Aubrey exuded a bit of an ’80s vibe with her hair done in a super-high ponytail at the top of her head, along with very heavy purple eyeshadow and dark eyeliner. Fans gushed about the new image, saying that she looked “STUNNING,” while others added “That’s my woman right there,” and “I never liked the color purple, now I love purple.”

O’Day’s second newest post was of her wearing an off-the-shoulder one-piece swimsuit. It looks like it’s all about purple again, as she posed on purple seating at what appears to be a bar or restaurant. The swimsuit had a very high cut and left her hips exposed, as she spread her legs in thigh-high black boots. Aubrey accessorized with a black brimmed hat, along with a necklace and bracelets. It was geo-tagged in West Hollywood, California.

She kept the purple theme going with her third-newest post, where she wore an all-purple outfit, including a very fuzzy bandeau top with light purple fuzz in the front. O’Day complemented the top with a dark purple pair of leggings and held up purple star balloons.

Aubrey previously was the talk of the town last year thanks to her appearance on Marriage Bootcamp’s Celebrity Edition. At the time, she was trying to make things work with Pauly D. By the time the show aired, the two had called it quits. She opened up to TooFab about her decisions and how the relationship affected her.

“Going into it, I was in a point with my relationship where I felt like I was suffocating and losing my identity. I had my friends and family all telling me I was losing myself, I wanted a new environment, fresh perspective, therapy, and a chance to be in a heightened environment and observe other people’s process.”

While hindsight is 20/20, Aubrey realized that her second go at the boot camp was different than her first time around with Travis Garland.