Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Enjoy Date Night Following Dior Backlash

The 'Twilight' alum stepped out with Suki Waterhouse for a low-key date night following the backlash he received for his embarrassing appearance during a recent Dior fashion show.

Robert Pattinson and his latest love interest, Suki Waterhouse, were spotted going incognito as they hit the town for a low-key date on Monday night.

Attempting to enjoy a casual date night out amongst the normal folk of London, Pattinson and Waterhouse were spotted by photographers on Monday night as they made their way to the Vaudeville Theatre to see the play True West starring Kit Harington and Johnny Flynn.

In photos obtained and published by the Daily Mail, the pair can be seen jumping out of a cab and heading toward the facility on foot, donning low-key ensembles as they attempted to blend into the London crowd.

Robert’s evening attire consisted of a pair of simple black pants, grey hoodie, and a navy-blue puff coat. He paired it off with a plain black baseball cap and a pair of black and lime green Adidas that he has been photographed wearing several times over the past few weeks.

Suki abandoned her normal gorgeous glam style for a tomboy look that included a pair of over-sized khaki cargo pants that were held up with a belt, a black shirt, and black fleece jacket. She finished her look off with a patterned neck scarf and black sneakers. The British native actress wore her shoulder-length brown hair down and tousled with a barely-there makeup look that showed off her gorgeous bone structure.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse enjoy a date night in London https://t.co/s0M0d4PlH2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 23, 2019

This casual date night comes just after the Twilight alum received a great deal of backlash for his bizarre choice in ensemble while attending a recent fashion Dior fashion show.

Whether on the big screen or on the pages of a magazine, Pattinson has always been known for his dapper good looks and sleek sense of style. All of which he pushed aside when he showed up the Dior Men’s fashion show in Paris last week. Definitely dressed to make a statement, Pattinson’s outfit had photographers, celebrities, and fans worldwide asking, “what was he wearing?”

The brazen British actor arrived at the event wearing an outfit that could have easily been a costume for a turn-of-the-century film. Robert donned brown trousers, a brown turtleneck, and a tan leather jacket under an oddly draped deep chestnut-colored, double-breasted trench coat of sorts. The jacket appeared to have a life of its own as the garment appeared to be wrapped around him in a strange fashion.

Robert pulled the odd fashion statement together with a pair of black boots which were hard to miss with the rest of his ensemble being various shades of brown. The actor also wore his hair in an unkempt fashion with certain bits slicked down against the side of his face, pictures published by the Daily Mail reveal.

Robert Pattinson rocks Jedi chic in quirky coat at Paris Fashion Week #Celebrity https://t.co/Yg4q3S5cmK — Celebrity Talk (@Celebrity_TT1) January 19, 2019

While Pattinson was likely going for a very specific fashion statement and mood, he was criticized by many for looking disheveled.

Fortunately, the actor did ditch the odd outfit for something more his style including his snazzy pair of black Adidas, a black baseball hat, and a brown leather jacket before that evening ended.