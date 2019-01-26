Man Finds Unfathomable Item Cooked Into His Culver’s Burger

He claims he threw up several times afterward.

There’s nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a big juicy burger, especially one with a popular buttered bun like what’s offered on the menu at Culver’s.

But an Arizona man enjoying his seared sandwich had a sickening surprise lurking inside his burger. Najib Anek told ABC 13 that he was sitting there, savoring each mouthful when he took a bite of his burger and felt an “unexpected crunch.” He instantly paused and spit it out.

After staring at it, wondering what on earth could be crunchy in his burger, he realized that there was a fake fingernail cooked into his burger. He was so grossed out that he threw up several times.

“I keep thinking about it – I even dream about it. It was too much,” Anek said.

He went straight to the counter to show management the disgusting item he had found in his dinner and was given an apology. The manager reviewed surveillance video to try and figure out exactly what had happened.

It turned out a female employee was whipping up burgers in the back without wearing any gloves, which is a health code violation.

“The manager, his job is to check the employees, make sure they have gloves,” Anek said.

He called the health department and was given a complaint number. He told ABC 13 that he definitely will not be returning to that Culver’s location in Peoria.

ABC15 checked into the Maricopa County food inspection records logged for that particular Culver’s located on Thunderbird Road near the Loop-101. The burger and ice cream restaurant actually has earned all “A” ratings dating back to 2015.

The manager at Culver’s informed ABC15 that their insurance company is also checking out the incident and the employee who caused the incident has been placed on leave. Anek said he was offered a free meal by Culver’s but he has no interest in returning to dine there.

“It wasn’t a good experience for me. And I will never eat here no more,” he said.

Restaurant violations are not uncommon. A Madison County, Indiana, Culver’s was cited for having “critical violations,” according to the Herald Bulletin. Blue cheese, cheese cups, and custard were all at way too warm of a temperature and the hot food was too cold. The bathrooms also did not have any hot water, which meant guests and employees could not properly wash their hands. A freezer in the dining room was listed as “soiled.”

A Culver’s in Tucson, Arizona, was discovered having filthy cookware considered clean and an employee was spotted not following “proper hand-washing procedures.”