Conservative TV Host Taunts Trump For Caving: ‘Cave, Cave, Cavey Cave, Cave’

“After vowing to never cave in shutdown fight, Trump caves,” an MSNBC headline reads, perhaps perfectly conveying what appears to be the prevailing sentiment in American media across the political spectrum: Donald Trump caved, reopening the government after vowing to keep it shut until funding for his border wall is secured.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Trump’s decision to reopen the government after failing to get funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border has prompted even some of the president’s staunchest supporters to give up on him. Conservative author Ann Coulter went as far as calling Trump “the biggest wimp” to ever serve as President of the United States.

In an interview broadcast today, Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz described the president as a “terrible negotiator,” adding that Trump “has been a failure for his entire career.”

Joining the choir of insults, taunts, slurs, and disparaging remarks is CNN’s conservative host, S.E. Cupp.

Cupp began her Saturday show with a “scathing take-down,” as Raw Story put it, of President Donald Trump and his leadership during what was the longest and most expensive government shutdown in United States history. Cupp openly taunted Trump for caving after failing to get funding for the border wall, one of the key promises of his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Cave, cave, cavey cave, cave. That’s right, the dreaded c-word so many Republicans had come to fear.”

Cupp then went on to further ridicule and criticize Trump for his handling of the shutdown situation. According to Cupp, the fact that the administration has vowed to declare a national emergency if the Democratic Party refuses to compromise once again is worrying in and of itself because Trump has not demonstrated that he is indeed capable of governing the country.

The United States has 20 days to “find out if President Trump can learn how to govern,” according to the host, which is a “crash course” because it remains uncertain whether Trump will learn from his mistakes and avoid repeating them in the future, or simply wait for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “back up the car and run him over again.”

WASHINGTON—On Thursday, Donald Trump tweeted, “We will not cave!” On Friday, Trump caved. Updated story:https://t.co/4Eh3LYiZLA — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 25, 2019

After taunting and ridiculing the president, and pointing out that his shutdown had accomplished nothing, Cupp touched upon the repercussions the shutdown-border wall saga could have for the Trump presidency. According to the journalist, Trump exposed himself as a poor negotiator and an “empty suit,” and as an “utterly ineffective” president, incapable of moving the Democratic Party.

“By shutting down the government, Trump got the lesson he never had to learn in the first two years in office,” Cupp concluded.