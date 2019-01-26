‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Second HOH Revealed

A new HOH was crowned after a classic 'BB' endurance challenge.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

The first eviction for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 occurred Friday night which saw Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett walking out the door. The eviction was a shock to Dina Lohan and Ryan Lochte who believed their friend was safe and anticipated Kandi Burruss was going home. Shortly after the live eviction, a new Head of Household competition played out on the live feeds.

According to live feeds Twitter account BB_Updates, the second Head of Household competition was a classic Big Brother endurance challenge. The remaining houseguests, minus Ryan who sat on the sidelines, were perched up on a wall standing on a small platform and whoever balanced on their platform the longest was crowned the victor. As usual, the celebrities had to deal with hazards which included having sugar dumped on them.

The first to fall off the wall was Tom Green followed by Kandi, Ricky Williams, Tamar Braxton, Dina, Lolo Jones, Joey Lawrence, and Natalie Eva Marie subsequently. This meant the last remaining houseguest on the wall was Kato Kaelin who took home the second Head of Household title.

Kato’s win is great news for Tom Green who has been his number one alliance member in the game since the beginning. Kato saved Tom from the block earlier in the week after he won the second Power of Veto competition which was a part of the Anthony Scaramucci twist. After Tom was removed from the block, Head of Household Ryan replaced him with Joey who was the pawn.

No nominees have been put on the Block for eviction at this time, but conversations on the live feeds suggest that Kato might be targeting Dina and Tamar. It was brought up in conversation that Joey, Tom, Ricky, and Ryan would definitely be safe from the block. This means no matter what two women will be nominated for eviction if Kato sticks to his plan.

Tamar to Kandi- The next time somebody call me a bitch, I'm going to start yanking. Lolo- Then do it. Tamar- Then say it. Lolo- I said then do it. Tamar- Then say it. Lolo- Then do it (feeds cut) #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/spa14FW8l4 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) January 26, 2019

The live feeds were down for over six hours on Saturday which could be because the nomination ceremony is happening but that is unlikely. The feeds cut out immediately after a heated verbal altercation between Tamar and Lolo which looked like it was heading in a physical direction.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.