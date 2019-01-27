The Game Claims He Made ‘Frosted Flakes’ For Kylie Jenner After Rapping About Sex With Kim

It seems The Game is taking a moment to reminisce and share details of his past relationships with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On January 24, the rapper hosted a listening party where he previewed tracks from his upcoming Born To Rap LP, including a song which talked about his alleged sexual past with Kim Kardashian West, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

Now, in a newly surfaced video, it seems the Cali rapper is also dropping bars about Kylie Jenner on the same track. The short clip, which was posted by DJ Akademiks, seems to have been recorded during the same listening party and the rapper can be heard saying he made “Frosted Flakes” for Jenner, according to a report from People.

“Her sister made a billion in makeup / I used to make her Frosted Flakes when she wakes up,” he rapped.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has alluded to having a sexual history with members of the Kardashian family in his music. In 2016, he released a song titled “Sauce” with lyrics that claimed he had sex with “three Kardashians,” according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. During an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show in that same year, the rapper played coy when Wendy began listing the names of Kardashian sisters while asking for clarification.

The Game didn’t drop all the details but he did say that he doesn’t want to disrespect Kim and Kanye.

“Kanye is a really good friend of mine, and they got really, really beautiful kids, and I don’t want to disrespect their family,” he told Wendy.

Another report from Entertainment Tonight stated the 36-year-old rapper has known the Kardashian family for a long time. Khloe Kardashian previously shared that, in an act of teenage rebellion, she moved out of her mom’s house at 16 and by 17, she had “four guys as roommates,” one of which was The Game.

“We were all friends,” she said.

“One of my roommates from that time was The Game (the rapper). I’ve known him since I was 14 and we’re friends.”

While the claims made by The Game have not been verified, the rapper is sticking to his words. In a recent Instagram story uploaded by the rapper and later reposted by the Shade Room, the rapper said he isn’t trying to be a nice guy but is simply speaking his truth to his fans.

The rapper’s upcoming record will also feature a collaboration with 21 Savage and the sounds of Meek Mill, Migos, Anderson Paak, Snoh Aalegra, and Ed Sheeran.