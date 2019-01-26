‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Billy Desperately Searches For Katie

The Young and the Restless’ latest spoiler video reveals that couples in Genoa City are on the edge. Plus, Katie is missing, and her parents and grandparents are frantic as they try to find her.

Jack (Peter Bergan) admits to Billy (Jason Thompson) that he doesn’t know Kerry (Alice Hunter) as well as he thought he did. When he happens to look in Kerry’s handbag, Jack gets quite a shock when he finds a syringe filled with medication. Then, Jack tells a horrified looking Kerry that she may be with the wrong guy. Sure, they had a wonderful time together in Bora Bora, but her secrets and lies have gotten to Jack.

Jack made it clear he wants a truthful woman to share his life with, and he’s not willing to play games or put up with lies and half-truths. If Kerry doesn’t explain herself soon, she may find that she loses Jack.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) arrives home from her job at Newman Enterprises in Dubai, and she makes a beeline to Kyle (Michael Mealor), who really is not thrilled to see her back in Genoa City. According to the Inquisitr, Summer will stop at nothing to get Kyle back and she’ll even use Fen (Zack Tinker) to do it. To make matters worse, it almost seems like Lola (Sasha Calle) is pushing her boyfriend towards Summer because Lola isn’t ready to move further in their relationship. After all, Summer wants Kyle and Summer can give Kyle what Lola is unwilling to provide him with at this point. With all that pushing Kyle toward Summer, it’ll be difficult for him to resist her.

Finally, Katie is missing and suspected kidnapped when somebody breaks into Newman Ranch and takes her. Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Billy (Jason Thompson) are beside themselves with worry. The terrified parents turn to each other for a hug, and at least for a moment, Billy forgets everything about Victoria and Cane (Daniel Goddard) while they pull together to find their missing daughter.

Billy tells everyone that they absolutely have to find Katie. He cannot lose another daughter like he lost Delia. There’s only so much Billy can take, and he’s at his breaking point. As for Katie, it almost seems like she knows whoever broke in and took her because she told the person to be quiet. It seems like Katie, at least, is playing hide and seek even if her kidnapper’s intentions aren’t quite so innocent.