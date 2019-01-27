Madison Beer Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Skin-Tight Black Dress In Los Angeles Outing

Madison Beer can certainly rock a little black dress.

The 19-year-old singer was spotted on a date night in Los Angeles on Friday wearing a skin-tight dress that earned her some viral attention. Pictures of the singer’s figure-baring dress spread across celebrity news outlets and made a splash on social media, where fans couldn’t get enough of her amazing figure.

As the Daily Mail noted, Beer was on a date with boyfriend Zack Bia at Hollywood hot spot Nice Guy when photographers caught up with her. The news outlet gave some other details of her attention-getting outfit.

“She dressed in a strapless black dress which clung to her slender figure while covering her legs in knee-length boots,” the report noted. “Madison wore her locks in loose waves to frame her face and added plenty of glamorous makeup for the night out.”

It’s been a busy week for Madison Beer, as she’s been a fixture of celebrity news for her outings. Just a few days before she donned the little black dress for her date with Bia, Madison was making an appearance at the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019 to watch Elsa Hosk walk the runway. As OK! Magazine reported, she had a front-row seat for the show and earned some high marks for her own attire.

“Madison added a pop of color to the event by wearing a hot pink pantsuit,” the report noted. “She wore the blazer bare, giving off a sexy vibe and made her look a bit more casual in black Dr. Martens boots.”

Though Madison Beer may be very popular with celebrity news magazines and on social media, it’s not always a mutual relationship. Earlier this month, the singer and actress opened up about her complicated relationship with social media, which helped launch her career after she was discovered by Justin Bieber, to today, when she is wary about putting too much emphasis.

“I think that I was always sucked into my Instagram comments or my YouTube comments,” she told the Today show. “I would let those things get to me and then I would look at myself in the mirror and be like, ‘They’re always right. They’re right about you. You’re horrible,’ all this stuff. It just took a toll on me.”

But Madison Beer is still quite active on social media, even if she’s learned not to pay too much attention to the comments.