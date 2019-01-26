’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth And Andrei Welcome Their First Child

It looks like congratulations are in order for new parents Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet! The 90 Day Fiance couple recently announced the birth of their first child, a little girl named Eleanor Louise Castravet, according to a report from E! News.

The couple appeared on the fifth season of the TLC hit reality drama series. Elizabeth started chatting with her Moldovan beau via a dating app before meeting him in person during a 2016 trip to Dublin. The two later got engaged and Andrei moved to Elizabeth’s native Florida on a K-1 visa, despite her family’s disapproval.

Throughout the season, viewers witnessed several incidents where Andrei ended up butting heads with his wife’s sisters and father. The drama between the two parties almost led to a breakup for the couple but fortunately, the lovebirds managed to overcome the obstacles. The pair tied the knot in December 2017 and announced their pregnancy in the summer of 2018.

The couple has done an excellent job of sharing their baby journey with fans and followers on social media through gorgeous maternity shots and regular trips to the doctor. In her most recent post, Elizabeth shared two adorable photos of the family of three.

“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise,” the duo told E! News. “We welcomed her on January 23rd at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6-lbs. 11-oz. This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three.”

The new parents went on to thank their fans and well-wishers for “their continued support and love during our journey.”

Elizabeth and Andrei aren’t the only new parents from the 90 Day franchise. Earlier this month, Paola and Russ Mayfield welcomed their son, Axel, according to a report from People. Paola and Russ appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The pair confirmed the news of the pregnancy to People in July and welcomed their baby boy on January 1, 2019.

“We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year’s baby, and we wouldn’t change our experience for anything else,” the couple told the magazine.

Paola went on to say that giving birth to her son was “an amazing way to start a new year.” The reality TV star said it wasn’t an easy birth but it was totally worth it.