Buxom ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Impossibly Tight Gucci Bikini In Sandy Snapshot

Russian Instagram starlet Anastasiya Kvitko — known to her millions of fans and followers informally as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” — is once again setting hearts pounding and pulses racing with her latest Instagram share.

In this particular image, Anastasiya can be seen striking a sultry pose while reclining on a sandy beach, fine granules sticking to her hands and knees in the process. While no other subjects can be seen on the idyllic shoreline, what looks like the edge of an umbrella and a stray beach towel are barely discernible in the left corner of the photographic frame. The center of attention, however, is clearly Anastasiya Kvitko herself.

With her iconic chestnut tresses tossed wildly to the side, swept up from her hairline in dramatic fashion, it’s clear that the Russian beauty is in her natural element. A breathy, pouty expression is complemented by a nude lip, some slight makeup to smooth the complexion, perfectly sculpted brows, and a glamorous eyeshadow. The Instagram model’s signature curves are on full display here, as Kvitko nearly escapes from the confines of her impossibly tight Gucci beach bikini. It’s a skimpy pink number with Gucci emblazoned upon the front in large, bold lettering — and it hugs her curvaceous physique at every angle imaginable.

Captioning the image with nothing but a simple heart emoji, Anastasiya seemed to want to let her appearance and the sun-drenched aesthetic speak entirely for itself. Despite having been posted less than an hour ago, as of this writing, the sultry snapshot has already accrued over 12,000 likes and several hundred comments — largely complimentary in nature.

One admirer wrote, “You’re absolutely beautiful,” while another enchanted Instagram fan quipped, “I will not stop insisting I want you to be with me I love you.”

Per the Inquisitr, Anastasiya Kvitko is a bit disdainful of the comparisons frequently made between her and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian — going so far as to claim that she, herself, has some superior anatomy.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her — she is far behind me… My bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face. And she — everyone knows what she did to her bottom… Now my popularity is growing at a crazy speed, so it is a matter of time when I will be recognized more often than Kim.”

While Kvitko certainly is very popular on Instagram, boasting 9.4 million followers, she has quite a distance to go to catch up to her competitor in Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian currently claims 125 million followers on the same social media platform.