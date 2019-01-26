Kim Kardashian Bends Over & Grabs Her Ankles In Barely-There Nude Underwear, Little Else For Valentine’s Day

A reality TV mogul and perhaps the most famous woman in the world, Kim Kardashian certainly has both the business acumen and the body to command the attention of millions around the globe. Whether it’s a promotional post in service of one of her many entrepreneurial endeavors or something a little more simple and sultry, Kim knows just how to tweak her audience to provoke a meaningful and long-lasting response — and that’s just what she’s done in her most recent Instagram share.

A series of three sexy images, Kim Kardashian’s most recent social media share is provocative and performative. In the lead image, the one deserving of the most scrutiny, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen bending over and grabbing her ankles. Kim dons a matching set of nude underwear and very little else. The high-cut panties accentuate her flat stomach, toned thighs, and iconically curvaceous hips — while the nude bra flatters her bust and shows off her strong back and shoulders.

Replacing her signature raven locks with something a little more platinum blonde, the 38-year-old has also chosen to accessorize her skimpy ensemble with a pair of nude heels, a smoky eye, and perfectly sculpted eyebrows. This is fitting, given that the series of three photos are being made in promotion of a new addition to her cosmetics line.

In the caption belonging to the trio of images shared to Instagram, Kim Kardashian gives a shout-out for her original KKW Fragrance offerings — Wifey, Baddie, and Baby Girl — which are being relaunched in anticipation of Valentine’s Day. It seems that the post generated a lot of excitement as well, with over 600,000 of Kim’s most ardent admirers taking the time to offer up a like in exchange for the sultry photo-shoot.

In addition to the likes, more than 5,000 Instagram users took the time to leave a comment in the appropriate section, with most remarks being complimentary in nature. One user wrote, “U [sic] look bomb kimberly,” while another social media fan quipped, “Wow love the hair!!!!”

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines most recently for having been mentioned in an explicit manner by The Game in one of his most recent tracks. Per TMZ, the lyrics reference extremely rough sex practices allegedly shared between the two former romantic partners.

Apparently, The Game was told to dump the controversial rhymes by his closest confidants — and refused to do so. Kim’s husband, Kanye West, has — as yet — remained silent on the matter.