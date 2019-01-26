iOS 12.2 Beta Code Suggests Apple Working On Multiple New iPad Models, 7th-Generation iPod Touch

On the heels of recent sightings that lent credence to the rumors that Apple is planning to release several new tablets in 2019, fresh analysis of Apple’s iOS 12.2 beta code suggests that Apple might have at least four new iPads ready for launch in the near future, as well as a new, seventh-generation version of the iPod touch.

The new discovery was made by developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who took to Twitter to reveal that the latest version of the iOS 12.2 beta contains references to four new iPad models, which are identified by the codenames iPad 11,1, iPad 11,2, iPad 11,3, and iPad 11,4. Troughton-Smith noted that both Wi-Fi only and cellular variants appeared to be represented and that none of the devices seem to come with Apple’s Face ID biometrics feature. He added that the devices could possibly include new versions of the standard iPad and the smaller iPad mini.

In addition to the new iPads, Troughton-Smith mentioned that he had sighted a reference to what could be a seventh-generation iPad touch with neither Touch ID nor Face ID onboard. This comes several days after 9to5Mac cited a report from Japanese Apple-centric blog Macotakara, which claimed Apple is working on a “revised” version of the iPod touch, four years after the sixth-generation version was first released. This model, which comes with 32GB storage is still being sold by Apple for $199.

Commenting on the possibility of a new iPod touch in 2019, 9to5Mac added that such a device could help Apple’s bottom line and monetize the company’s services segment in a number of ways.

“Having more iOS users means there are more users able to pay for iCloud storage, use Apple Music, and use the App Store and iTunes Store. The iPod touch would likely target younger users who aren’t yet ready for a smartphone.”

Shortly before Troughton-Smith’s discovery, MySmartPrice reported that Apple filed documentation with a Russian regulatory body for six upcoming versions of the iPad. Given that Apple updated the iPad Pro line with new versions of the premium tablet in October, the publication added that the six tablets could represent a seventh-generation, 10-inch iPad and a fifth-generation iPad mini, with the latter being of “particular interest” because of how long it’s been since Apple updated the iPad mini. The literature did not specify when Apple will be releasing these devices, nor were any details revealed about the tablets, but MySmartPrice noted that the possibility of a refreshed 10-inch iPad and iPad mini meshes with previous rumors hinting at both devices.