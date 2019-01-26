Tracking Device Found Under ‘Black Mirror’ Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Car

This article contains spoilers for the Black Mirror episode, “San Junipero”

While it’s totally normal for people to admire celebrities, things can easily get complicated when admiration becomes an obsession, and that obsession leads to stalking. According to a report from TMZ, Black Mirror actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been entangled in a twisted stalking situation for the last two months.

The British actress told police that she was being stalked by a woman living in Los Angeles. Upon investigation, the officers assigned to the case discovered a tracking device under Mbatha-Raw’s car, which is believed to have been installed by the alleged stalker. According to the search warrant obtained by TMZ, it seems the woman resides on the same street as the star and has been following the actress around the city. The woman accused of stalking Mbatha-Raw has shown up at different hotels, restaurants, exercise classes, and even outside the home of the actress.

The warrant details that the woman has somehow acquired the phone numbers of both Mbatha-Raw and her boyfriend, and has been constantly calling the couple and then hanging up. The alleged stalker has also been taking photos of the star whenever possible.

In the legal documents, Mbatha-Raw stated she’s been “living in constant fear” and believes the situation could possibly escalate. The actress said she thinks her alleged stalker could show up at her home and become violent.

The LAPD is still currently investigating the matter.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has appeared in several major movie and TV roles, including Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time and BBC’s Doctor Who, but the actress is probably best-known for her appearance in Netflix’s sci-fi series Black Mirror. Mbatha-Raw played Kelly Booth in the “San Junipero” episode of the series, which tells the beautiful love story of two women as they navigate being together through time and space. The women meet and fall in love in the small town of San Junipero while participating in “nostalgia therapy.” The town is a simulation of life after death for those interested in being apart of the faux-reality. The episode was well-received by critics and fans alike, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards.

As for upcoming projects, Mbatha-Raw is expected to star in humanitarian drama Seacole, a movie based on the life of Jamaican nurse Mary Seacole, according to a report from Variety.

“Mary Seacole was a pioneering humanitarian who led a courageous life with kindness and charisma,” Mbatha-Raw said. “I am deeply inspired by her tenacity and grit and am excited for her place in history to be celebrated in this film.”