Rita Ora Is Pretty In Pink In Latest Instagram Post At Formula E Race

The singer got pulses races while appearing at the ABB Formula E race in Chile.

Rita Ora hit Chile in signature style this weekend, rocking a cute pink outfit for her appearance at the ABB Formula E race in Chile. The highly anticipated event takes place over the course of the weekend, and Ora was on hand to cheer on the drivers.

Ora shared a series of photos of the event and was simply stunning in all of them. In the first picture, the singer is on the track with the crew, getting up close and personal with the action. Ora is seen looking coyly over her shoulder while her long blonde hair hangs loosely around her face. Her flirty outfit showed off her enviable figure to full effect, with a low cut top and short hemline. The giant puffy sleeves and big bow on the back added a fun twist to the look. She finished off the ensemble with a shiny pair of silver combat boots.

Ora shared two more photos from the fun day. In the second, she’s once again looking over her shoulder at the camera — this time, she’s wearing a pair of hip sunglasses and stepping out onto the track itself.

The third photo shows Ora with the founder of the Formula E race, Alejandro Agag. The two are looking closely at an engine, as the racing pro educates Ora on the finer points of cars. The racing icon was only too happy to spend time with the singer — on his own Instagram, he shared a shot of the two inside a race car, while Ora laughs in delight.

Ora was looking and feeling great throughout the event, following a recent interview with People about designers struggling to dress her particular body type. The singer opened up about her difficulties finding outfits that flatter her curvaceous figure, but made it clear that she tries not to let it get her down.

“There were complications, yes, because you have to adapt to your body,” Ora explained to People. “I feel like I’ve never looked at it as a personal attack towards me because this is who I am and this is always who I am going to be and I’ve never changed for anybody. I think consistency is key. I don’t take clothes not fitting me personally, I just find something that fits and I wear the sh*t out of it. I feel like that’s what it takes to be a trailblazer and trendsetter.”