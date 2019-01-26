Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Frantically Looks For Katie

Spoilers for next week on the Young and the Restless show that a Newman grandchild is missing. Plus, Arturo begs Mia to let him be happy, Nick demands answers from Sharon and Phyllis, and Kyle and Fen show some skin in a photoshoot.

Fenmore (Zack Tinker) and Kyle (Michael) participate in a fashion photoshoot for Jabot while Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Kerry (Alice Hunter), and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) look on. The photographer snaps plenty of shots as they pose. Then, she asks both guys to show her some skin and reveal their abs, which they happily oblige. Jabot has a new campaign, and these two are the faces (or abs) of it.

Meanwhile, Arturo (Jason Canela) makes things quite clear to his sister-in-law Mia (Noemi Gonzalez.) He begs her to let him have his happiness. However, Mia claims she doesn’t understand why he’s even asking because he already has the girl — Abby (Melissa Ordway.) Arturo points out that Mia and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) have a happy relationship. Plus, they just renewed their vows.

While Mia certainly didn’t appreciate Arturo proposing to Abby and her and Rey’s vow renewal, she at least says she will let him be happy. However, her actions might end up proving otherwise. Mia has been clear about the fact that she wishes she could have both Rey and Arturo.

Next, Nick (Joshua Morrow) demands answers from Sharon (Sharon Case) while Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) stands near. After Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) recent confession about her part in J.T.’s murder where she carefully left out Sharon and Phyllis’s names, Nick finally knows the truth at long last. However, now he wants answers from his ex and his current girlfriend.

Sharon is scared because she wants to know what Nick plans to do with the details he’s asking her to reveal. Unfortunately, Nick does not ease her worries because he demands she tell him, and then Nick will decide what to do with the information once he knows the whole picture. That has to be worrisome for Sharon after so many months of keeping the secret.

Finally, somebody broke in and took Katie. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki are beside themselves with worry. Victor tells somebody to find the little girl as soon as possible. This situation may be the latest threat from whoever is terrorizing Nikki over J.T.’s murder and attempting to frame Victor for the crime, which he did not commit.