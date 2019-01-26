Buxom Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Shakes Her Booty, Flaunts Cleavage While Lip-Syncing To ‘Grease’ Song

Buxom and body-positive plus-size model Ashley Graham has become something of an international superstar, hosting the second season of American Beauty Star and appearing on the cover of fashion magazines the world over. The raven-locked beauty is also known for her fun-loving and feisty personality, unafraid and uncompromising to the core.

In her most recent Instagram share, Ashley appears to be having an absolute blast as she belts out “You’re the One That I Want” from the 1978 John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John vehicle Grease. Wearing a sexy black two-piece outfit which hugs her curvaceous body like a fitted glove, the American model struts her stuff in a luxurious backyard filled with hedges and cherry blossoms. The strappy top features a scoop neck which hints at her cleavage as she strikes a number of dramatic singing poses, and the tight black pants Ashley is wearing serve to accentuate her world-famous backside.

Ashley Graham’s iconic chestnut tresses are curled in long, elegant waves which tumble softly about her neck, back, and chest. Accessorizing the look with a pair of chunky, dangling earrings and a nude lip — it’s obvious that the curvy fashionista is having a great deal of fun with her low-key glam look.

Captioning the short video with an acknowledgment that she is an amateur songstress — but a confident one, to say the least — Ashley Graham concludes her statement by saying that she’s in an awesome mood for Friday. This is apparent to even the casual observer, as the body-positive personality is throwing every ounce of effort and enthusiasm into her musical performance.

Despite having been shared less than 24 hours ago, Ashley’s Grease clip has already attracted an outsized amount of attention. Over 260,000 of her most dedicated fans and followers offered up a like in exchange for the lip-syncing performance — and more than 2,100 of those followers were motivated enough by the clip to leave a comment in the appropriate section.

One user wrote, “I love when you rock big hair,” while another Instagram fan quipped, “Girl stop. Haha so cute. I can’t take it. Hahaha also THAT HAIR!”

True to her beliefs in the natural beauty that all women share, Ashley Graham recently posed for a recent CVS beauty campaign, per the Daily Mail. In an unretouched set of photos taken in support of CVS’ “Beauty Unaltered” campaign, the brunette bombshell flashed her signature smile and — with that — her flawless teeth. The Daily Mail recounts Ashley’s look.

“Revlon brand ambassador and plus-size model Ashley Graham’s photo was unveiled as the initiative kicked off, as she posed for an unedited photo wearing a dark, smokey eye and a light pink lip color.”

Ashley’s admirers are always keen to see what the sassy and sultry model is up to in her high-fashion life, and can’t wait to see what she shares next.