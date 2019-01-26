Nelly Seeks Dismissal In Another Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., known in the music industry as Nelly, has requested that the U.S. courts dismiss another case of a woman accusing him of sexual assault.

The lawsuit, filed by a British woman back in November of 2018 in the rapper’s hometown of St. Louis, claims Nelly assaulted her and forced himself on her after a concert in England.

According to Page Six, the woman, whom court documents identify as Jane Doe, is attempting to remaining anonymous during the court proceedings. At this time, Nelly has yet to be charged with any crimes. He is also denying any and all allegations of sexual assault.

Nelly’s personal lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, has petitioned the court to release the woman’s name, claiming that she should not be allowed anonymity for the purpose of the case.

According to USA Today, court documents say that the British woman allegedly met Nelly after a 2017 performance in Essex, England. She claims that when she was alone in a room with the rapper, he exposed himself and began pleasuring himself before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

Known for his hit songs “Dilemma” and “Hot in Herre,” this isn’t the first time the musician has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman. In fact, the rapper recently came to a settlement arrangement with a separate accuser just last year.

Back in September of 2018, Nelly was involved in a lawsuit brought by a woman named Monique Greene, who claimed that the singer raped her on a tour bus in Seattle. Greene and Nelly came to a settlement agreement and Washington prosecutors decided not to file any criminal charges against the rapper based on what they considered to be a lack of cooperation from Greene.

“Both parties have mutually agreed to drop the lawsuit. No settlement or money changed hands,” Nelly’s attorney confirmed following the case last year.

While the lawsuit was settled, documents involved in that court case included information regarding the allegations from two other women, one of them being the current Jane Doe, as Green’s lawyer attempted to use the information to prove the rapper had a pattern of sexual misconduct.

During the chaos, Nelly counter-sued his accuser (Greene) citing defamation and intent to purposely damage his character. His lawsuit was dismissed as part of the terms of his settlement with Greene.

Nelly is currently petitioning the court to dismiss the current case filed by Jane Doe, though the outcome of the request is yet to be seen.