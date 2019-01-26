’90 Day Fiance’ Star Fernanda Flores Calls Jonathan Rivera A ‘Narcissist’

It looks like 90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores is putting her estranged husband Jonathan Rivera on blast after their recent split, according to a report from US Weekly. The couple appeared on the sixth season of the TLC hit reality series but called it quits after the cameras stopped filming.

Rivera met Flores at a club while on vacation in Mexico; the pair quickly fell in love and Rivera asked the 20-year-old to marry him months later. After their engagement, Flores relocated to the United States on a K-1 visa and the couple moved in together as they planned their nuptials. They got married in a small ceremony, surrounded by friends and family, but their honeymoon period was short-lived and Rivera confirmed the breakup during an interview with In Touch Weekly.

Flores mostly kept quiet after the split was announced but has recently been sharing her thoughts on the situation, including the fact that Rivera might be a bit of a “narcissist.”

“You want to know what happened?” she questioned in a now-deleted tweet. “I married a narcissist.”

The Mexican beauty also attached a list titled “Narcissistic Traits,” which outlined qualities of a narcissist. “Nothing will ever be his fault,” the first point stated. “He’ll never be there for you. Ever. No matter what,” the second point explained. According to the report from US Weekly, the list went on and “called out traits such as lying, anger, and selfishness.”

The 32-year-old realtor has not commented on or responded to the post made by his estranged wife. It seems Rivera isn’t trying to entertain the social media drama as he recently blocked Flores on Instagram, according to another report from US Weekly.

“Who likes to hear the true?” the aspiring model tweeted on Sunday, January 20. “First time that I say something. I got blocked! Very mature.”

Rivera also seems to be putting the blame on Flores. A fan on Instagram recently urged the couple to reconcile by reminding them that they made vows and “promised to be together in the bad times and the good times” and Rivera was quick to clap back.

“I don’t remember you being in the relationship,” he said. “She knows what happened. There is a piece of me that is gone that I’ll never get back. I respect myself first. Life is full of tough decisions.”

While it looks like the realtor is standing firm in his decision to move on, he still has not officially filed for divorce from Flores.