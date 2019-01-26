Chrissy Teigen Dazzles In Flaming-Red Jumpsuit

The world just can’t get enough of Chrissy Teigen and her hilarious Instagram posts. Whether she’s cracking jokes about how thankful she is that she no longer has to deal with dating, posting adorable snaps of her family, or opening up about her skin problems — as she did in a recent video, per a previous report from the Inquisitr — the 33-year-old model has won over her 22.4 million Instagram followers with her humor and her candor.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum is currently on location in Morocco for a work project and fans are buzzing with excitement to find out what she’s preparing next. While Teigen is adamant on keeping her new venture a “top secret project,” at least for now, she did, however, post a few teasers — including a video of herself walking around the streets of the Moroccan capital alongside famous TV chef David Chang.

Given that the gorgeous model is a known foodie, it didn’t take too long for her Instagram followers to put two and two together when they saw Teigen and Chang strolling the streets of Marrakech together. The two are rumored to be shooting for Chang’s hit Netflix show Ugly Delicious, in which he travels the world and tries food from different countries and cultures.

Granted, Teigen did reveal that she had traveled to the North African country because she was “filming something awesome” — but the project remains shrouded in mystery. While the secret is yet to be unraveled, as fans will have to wait and see what the stunning model is up to, Teigen has dropped a few Instagram snaps from this exotic location — building up the anticipation with some very alluring photos.

Her latest Instagram pic has sent her fans into a frenzy as Teigen and Chang are photographed side by side, soaking up the sun in Marrakech. In the photo, the stunning model flaunts her incredible figure in a flaming-red jumpsuit as she strikes a bold pose — one that oozes audacity and packs the promise of great things to come.

Teigen captioned her new Marrakesh snap with just two words, “the Americans.” This elicited a torrent of comments from her fans, who were quick to complete her caption with “the Americans in Africa.”

The new photo of Teigen and Chang together stirred a lot of excitement, as the model’s Instagram followers showered the two with compliments and appreciation. “My favorite cooks together,” wrote one person, while another described the duo as a “foodie’s dream.”

“Two of my most favorite people on the foodie planet… too much anticipation now…” commented one of her Instagram fans. “Omg, omg, omg, please tell me whatever you are doing is going on Netflix!” wrote another.

While many comments showed an avid interest in the project that Teigen and Chang are working on in Marrakesh, a lot of people also complimented the model on her outfit.

The ravishing mother of two swathed her curves in wide-leg flowing trousers and a loose shirt that she wore with a tight-fitting brown belt, which drew all the attention oh her tiny waist. The model teamed her jumpsuit with a pair of open-toe sandals and styled her highlighted blonde locks in a casual ‘do, complete with a headscarf wrapped around her head.

“Thank you for being such an amazing role model (and cook!) Please don’t ever change and keep the recipe books rolling,” wrote one adoring fan.