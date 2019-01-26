Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Photos Of John Legend & 2-Year-Old Daughter Luna Rocking A Red Wig

While Chrissy's away, her husband and daughter will play.

Chrissy Teigen may by away from home for a few days, but she’s proving that her family are never far from her mind. The model took to Instagram in the early hours of January 26 to reveal just what husband John Legend and their 3-year-old daughter Luna are getting up to back home as she shared hilariously adorable photos of the father/daughter duo playing together.

The sweet snaps first showed John rocking a bright red wig as he and Luna enjoyed a little bonding time by playing dress up. The “All Of Me” singer smiled for the camera as he showed off his bold new ‘do, while their adorable daughter could be seen uncontrollably laughing in the background.

The second snap then showed Luna with the long red wig – which appeared to be inspired by The Little Mermaid character Ariel – on her head as she smiled while wearing a pretty pink dress.

Writing in the caption, Teigen told her fans that she was feeling a little left out while working away from her family, jokingly admitting that she thought her husband and little Luna were having a little too much fun without her.

Though the stunning model and Lip Sync Battle star didn’t share a photo of him with the wig on this week, Chrissy and John actually have two children together, as they’re also parents to Luna’s 8-month-old little brother Miles.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorableness of seeing Legend and his little girl having some fun downtime together. Many left sweet comments on the photo – which already has more than 207,000 likes – after Teigen shared it on her account this week.

“She’s so cute it hurts,” one fan told Chrissy in the comments section of her daughter. Another told the star after seeing her sweet family photos, “The [laugh] on luna’s face is priceless.”

As the Inquisitr previously shared this week, Teigen is away from her family right now as she gets a little work done in Morocco.

She previously revealed on Instagram on January 25 that she was in Marrakesh as she shared a video of herself lounging around with a headscarf wrapped around her head.

She then took to Instagram again shortly after to reveal to fans that she was working in the North African country as she posted a video of herself and her team walking around the streets of Marrakesh while teasing about the exact reason she’s there in the caption.

“TOP SECRET PROJECT #CHUBZ,” Teigen wrote.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

But her social media activity during her big trip certainly hasn’t stopped there.

As reported by People, Chrissy also got real about her problem skin while out in Morocco as she uploaded a video of herself keeping it very real with fans on Instagram Stories after spotting a blemish on her face.