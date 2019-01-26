Jonathan Bennett Compares The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House To ‘Mean Girls’

The actor spent a lot of time in the CBS celebrity house protecting his 'Mean Girls' co-star Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers about the first live eviction episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Jonathan Bennett’s love for Lindsay Lohan and her family may have cost him the Celebrity Big Brother game. Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie Mean Girls, was anything but mean when it came to his game play on the CBS reality show. In fact, Bennett’s loyalty to his “second mama,” Lindsay’s mom, Dina Lohan, likely cost him the show’s $250,000 grand prize.

On Friday’s live show, Jonathan Bennett was the first celebrity evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother game. During his short stay in the sequestered CBS celebrity house, the actor spent much of his time protecting Dina Lohan. Bennett convinced Head of Household Ryan Lochte to keep his friend off of the block because Lindsay would “come after” him if he didn’t.

In a post-eviction interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jonathan Bennett admitted that protecting mama Lohan probably did him in, but he felt like he had to do it. Bennett also revealed that he still think 56-year-old Dina Lohan could win the Celebrity Big Brother game, despite the fact that she’s pitted against Olympic athletes like Ryan Lochte and Lolo Jones.

Jonathan Bennett also dished that living in the Celebrity Big Brother house was like a real-life Mean Girls, the hit film about catty North Shore High School girls that he co-starred in with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, and Amanda Seyfried 15 years ago.

In the ET interview, Bennett pointed to the feuding and backstabbing going on with the women in the Celebrity Big Brother house — Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, Kandi Burruss, and Tamar Braxton.

“It was like a real-life Mean Girls in the house. I was like, having flashbacks to being on the set of Mean Girls in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Dina came to me and literally just goes, ‘Those girls are mean girls. Watch out.’ And she was right. Mama always knows. Don’t align with them.'”

Jonathan Bennett thinks “mean girl” Lolo Jones will be the next celebrity evicted from the Big Brother game if she doesn’t have an attitude adjustment.

“Lolo has just done ticked off a lot of people in there. Her attitude is not cute right now in that house, and I think a lot of people are going to come after her. For the good of the house, one of the explosive energies in there needs to get out.”

While he is longer in the Celebrity Big Brother game, Jonathan Bennett’s entertaining Mean Girls references will live on of fans of the CBS reality show. Bennett, who has more recently served as host of Cake Wars, seemingly loves riding on his Mean Girls fame. The star even made a cameo as his character, Aaron Samuels, in Ariana Grande’s recent Mean Girls-themed video for her hit single, “Thank U Next, “according to Bustle.

Bennett also started dropping Mean Girls references from day one in the Celebrity Big Brother house. When he was told he had to wear a pink costume for the HOH competition, Bennett dropped the iconic Mean Girls line,”We wear pink on Wednesdays.” Bennett also joked about the Big Brother houseguests needing to get on his good side or they “can’t sit with us!”

And after brainstorming with Ryan Lochte about the numbers need to secure a vote in the Big Brother game, Bennett compared the meeting to the scene in the movie when his character tutored Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady, saying, “Aaron Samuels is trying to teach the Olympic swimmer how to do math. Great. This is going to go well. It’s very Mean Girls.”

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.