Samsung Galaxy S10’s Rumored Battery Capacity Specs Revealed By ‘Forbes’

Since news broke that Samsung will be holding a media event on February 20 and presumably launching the Galaxy S10 on that day, a number of leaks and rumors have emerged, either corroborating previous reports or offering new details on the device’s features and specifications. If the latest such rumors are to be believed, at least two Galaxy S10 variants will come with notable battery life improvements compared to last year’s Galaxy S9 series.

On Thursday, SlashLeaks published a document from Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL), where Samsung appeared to have confirmed the entry-level Galaxy S10 Lite variant will come with a 3,000 mAh battery. While SlashLeaks added a comment stating that the S10 Lite’s battery “should be 3,100 mAh as we have seen before,” Forbes pointed out that such leaks aren’t unusual, as Samsung had previously stated the Galaxy Note 9’s battery capacity in an ANATEL filing from last year.

Additionally, Forbes cited a Twitter post from leaker Ice Universe, which didn’t go into any sort of detail or include any explanation, but hinted that the Galaxy S10 Plus will come with a 4,100 mAh battery, allowing the larger device to outdo the Galaxy Note 9 in terms of battery capacity. Forbes also brought up a previous leak from Ice Universe, which also suggested that the Galaxy S10 Lite would come with a “Galaxy S9-beating” 3,100 mAh battery.

As posited by Forbes‘ Gordon Kelly, the rumored 3,100 mAh battery on the Galaxy S10 Lite should be “more than enough” for users, if one is to consider how the lower-priced device won’t come with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader expected to be included among the S10 and S10 Plus’ selling features. The Galaxy S10 Plus, on the other hand, will ship with the largest battery Samsung has ever included in one of its Galaxy S flagships, assuming the aforementioned rumors are accurate.

“With Samsung having done nothing to increase battery capacity since the Galaxy Note 7 scandal in 2016, this is long overdue,” Kelly concluded.

While Samsung has yet to officially confirm any specifics for its February 20 event, the Galaxy S10, as well as the foldable “Galaxy F,” are widely expected to get announced. Aside from the new fingerprint reading technology and triple rear cameras for the premium Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, as reported last week by the Inquisitr, other possible features include a new cryptocurrency wallet that will allow users to manage a variety of online currencies, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash, per Mashable.