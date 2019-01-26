‘Baby Shark’ Tops Charts, But No One Owns Rights To It

No one is really sure where the catchy tune originated from.

Baby Shark is a catchy and bizarre children’s tune that anyone who has any relation to a toddler knows by heart.

As the Inquisitr reminds us in a previous piece, Baby Shark isn’t a new melody that quickly picked up steam and went viral. The original children’s music video was published on YouTube back in 2015 before being revamped a year later.

It wasn’t until several years after the revamp video was published that it started to attract attention and eventually went viral.

With over 2.5 billion views, just shy of 10,000 comments, and over 5.1 million likes on the original YouTube video, most assume that someone – presumably Pinkfong – is making some serious bank and pulling in a lot of cash on this viral sensation.

After all, the catchy tune did land on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to the Rolling Stone, however, that is not the case as no one owns the rights to the song Baby Shark and no one is really sure where the song came from.

The catchy tune first hit YouTube in 2015 when a South Korean educational band named Pinkfog uploaded in. The band ended up remixing the song with a new beat and melody before uploading a new version in 2016.

It is that 2016 video by Pinkfog that since went viral.

The original “Baby Shark” has since been adapted into hundreds of different versions and just shy of a dozen different languages making it even more difficult to pinpoint where the song originated from.

Rolling Stone goes on to report there are several different parties currently in court engaging in copyright disputes over who owns the song and who first created.

Love it or hate it, Baby Shark is swimming its way to @Netflix https://t.co/1WCn8JSVyg — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) January 25, 2019

Johnny Only, for example, uploaded a version of the song on his YouTube channel back in 2011 before later complaining the latest version Pinkfog released was way too similar to his own.

Pinkfog, however, claims they acquired the song from an old nursery rhyme and didn’t get inspiration from the song of any artist.

Moreover, there is also a German dance version of the song “Baby Shark” that gained a lot of attention back in 2007. Speaking to Vulture, the composer of the song “Kleiner Hai” revealed she had been singing the German version for just shy of two decades, but had no idea where it came from.

Baby Shark Detective: Season 3 https://t.co/4KSz9tFXYL — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) January 25, 2019

“It’s a popular children’s song in Germany. We never found out where it came from. We checked the rights and it was public law, like a Christmas song, so there were no royalties,” she explained during the interview.

The Rolling Stone goes on to note the origins of “Baby Shark” is just as – if not more so – mysterious than the origins of the equally familiar tune “Happy Birthday.”