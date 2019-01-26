Dolly Parton’s Iconic Costumes To Be Displayed In Grammy Museum Exhibit

Dolly Parton fans everywhere are rejoicing after news recently broke that the singing sensation would be lending several of her iconic costumes to be put on display in a special exhibit in the Grammy Museum next month.

As fans of Parton know too well, she has had a lengthy and dazzling career as both a singer and a songwriter. The songstress is well-known for is her unique sense of style, her captivating voice, and her award-winning songwriting.

As a living tribute to the eight-time Grammy Award winning singer, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles has announced that the upcoming opening of an exhibit will showcase a selection of some of the singer’s most iconic costumes and outfits from her personal collection.

According to Page Six, the special exhibit “Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton” will officially open to the public on February 5th and run through the beginning of March.

The country singer will be appearing in a program the day before the opening at the Clive Davis Theatre where it is said that she will be speaking about the exhibit and sharing some personal stories about some of the pieces included in the display.

The name of the museum exhibit that is set to feature an array of the singer’s ensembles over the years was inspired by the lyrics of Dolly’s number one 1984 hit single “Tennessee Homesick Blues.”

The special exhibit will feature iconic costumes the singer has worn on album covers, photo shoots, music videos, and an array during various performances.

The opening of exhibit comes only days before Dolly is slated to attend a star-studded gala where she is being honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year on February 8th.

Get an EXCLUSIVE look at some of the iconic outfits @DollyParton is lending to her new exhibit at the @GRAMMYMuseum. https://t.co/yYp3ozkaxP — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 23, 2019

This is an honor awarded annually by the MusiCares organization, which is the same organization that handles the Grammy Awards. The awards are presented to honor musicians for not only their industry achievement but for their dedication to philanthropy.

Dolly is well-known for her philanthropic efforts and her ongoing support for numerous charities and causes, especially those relating to literacy.

For example, the songwriter started the “Imagine Library” back in 1995 which is a program that sends one book each month to any child who signs up. The children receive the books from birth until they enter kindergarten.

To celebrate Dolly Parton's birthday, we're taking a look at her career through the years https://t.co/PgPIMz0RLO — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 19, 2019

Dolly is the first country singer to receive the award and will join a plethora of past honorees including Bonnie Rait, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, and the great Aretha Franklin.