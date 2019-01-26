‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Anthony Scaramucci Didn’t Self-Evict After All

Another 'CBBUS' twist shocks viewers.

Big Brother has always been known for its incredible twists and its ability to shock fans to their core. Things have been no different on Celebrity Big Brother, especially in its current season. All week it had been reported that houseguest Anthony Scaramucci had self-evicted himself from the Big Brother house, making his tenure in the game almost as long as his time in the White House. Scaramucci was being dubbed a quitter across social media platforms, but CBS set the record straight tonight.

On Friday night’s episode, a twist was revealed (via TMZ) that Scaramucci didn’t quit, and was never really a houseguest at all. Host Julie Chen teased things aren’t always what they seem before a clip of the contestants began showing them all gathering in the living room for an announcement. Scaramucci was noticeably absent before he popped up on the house’s television screen announcing he was never a contender in the game. Instead, he revealed there would be a second veto competition before the live eviction based off things he had said during his short time in the house.

Every houseguest was eligible to play in the Veto competition which consisted of the players walking around a room of giant newspapers with headlines. Some of the headlines were “fake news” of things the politician had said in the house, and others were true. Once houseguests had read all the headlines, they entered their guess of how many of the headlines were actually true.

Now THAT’S how you win a Veto competition. #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/duePCwHNOA — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 26, 2019

Kato Kaelin took home the POV and Scaramucci was seen no more. Kaelin ended up removing Tom Green from the block who was subsequently replaced with actor Joey Lawrence.

Lawrence, Kandi Burruss, and Jonathan Bennett all gave speeches pleading their cases to stay in the house but Bennett was ultimately voted out. The only vote to keep the Mean Girls actor in the game came from Dina Lohan, the mother of his former co-star.

Shocked is an understatement. The twists keep on coming. #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/fHUViqGHae — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 26, 2019

Head of Household Ryan Lochte was shocked at the votes to evict his ride-or-die alliance member and proved his aloofness when it came to the game of Big Brother. The Olympian undoubtedly realized his alliance with several of the females in the house was not as strong as he thought and could be the target next week.

Ten houseguests remain including Lohan, Burruss, Kaelin, Green, Lawrence, Lochte, Tamar Braxton, Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, and Ricky Williams.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.