Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Cleavage Front & Center In New Instagram Story

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing off her famous curves on Instagram, but lately her posts have been more conservative than usual. Even so, she injected some sexy vibes with an Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of just her chest. The photo showed Emily wearing a very low-cut black dress or top, which left her cleavage exposed. She accessorized with a very elaborate diamond necklace, which had two strands along with a large pendant. The model also shared a second couples photo of herself and husband, Sebastian. Previously, Ratajkowski posted a photo of her and Sebastian wearing matching jackets.

The jackets which were his and hers, were by ienki ienki. Their jackets cost over €1,000, and many of them are filled with 100% white goose down feathers. Their women’s jackets are available in amazing colors, like green chalk, a bright light blue shade or blue foil, which is a shiny and attention-grabbing piece. In addition to jackets, they have “stingray scarves,” which look like a poncho, but are styled like a jacket.

This isn’t to mention that Emrata shared a selfie from a car, where she wore a dark top or dress. She shared that she did her own makeup, and she looked great with dark eye makeup and glossy lipstick.

The model is known for her great looks, but is also an advocate for female empowerment and modern feminism. She previously talked about her sexuality with Marie Claire.

“Boobs are funny. They hurt sometimes, and sometimes they’re the thing that makes me feel the most powerful. They’re a key to my sexuality. They’re all those things. I remember there was some article like ‘Emily Ratajkowski Is the Mozart of Breasts.’ What was so bad is someone sent it to my dad, who sent it to me. My dad still sees me as a little kid. I love my boobs. I love other people’s boobs. Boobs are kind of great.”

Emily also revealed that when she first started off in Hollywood, that “I had something to prove, and it had very little to do with my acting ability or the way I looked.” Whatever the case, it obviously worked, as she’s been in several movies so far. This includes “I Feel Pretty,” “Cruise,” and “Welcome Home.” Plus, she’ll be in an upcoming movie called “Lying and Stealing,” where she played the role of Elyse, which her fans are looking forward to hearing more about.