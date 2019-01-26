Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Backside In Thong Bikini While Laying On A Pool Floatie

Paulina Gretzky is soaking up the sun and tropical vibes in Maldives, as she shared a new bikini photo with fans today on Instagram. The picture shows Paulina laying on her stomach on a white pool floatie that’s shaped like a butterfly. She wore an orange thong bottom and flaunted her derriere. Her hair was down, as she floated in a rectangular pool right next to the ocean. Fans loved the update, with people noting, “Gorgeous!,” “That’s beautiful, So is the vacation,” and “queen P is goals.”

It appears that Gretzky is enjoying the getaway with Dustin Johnson, who was photographed sitting at a table with a mountain of food. She shared the snap via her stories. Previously, Paulina also shared a dreamy couple pic of themselves kissing under a beautiful night sky lit up with stars.

Meanwhile, Johnson hasn’t shared much on his Instagram page, but that’s fairly normal. His latest post promoted an opportunity for a fan to win a contest to play golf with him, which was posted in early January. In fact, his latest post with Gretzky dates back to October 13, which was shared after rumors of a split. That’s his sixth-newest post though, so it’s not like he’s neglecting Paulina on social media, he’s just not very active on Instagram.

Gretzky previously opened up to Complex about some of her personal life, including her childhood. Considering she’s the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, she’s always been in the limelight to a certain extent.

“I knew what was going on. My parents kept us in a safe environment. Being a child in LA you don’t feel different. You feel very normal. I never felt I was treated differently. Maybe if I had been in Canada while this was all going on it might have been a different story. I live such a down-to-earth life. I’m completely normal. People are amazed by how I present myself. They think I’m gonna be this total brat when I’m not.”

And when it came to sports, she described how active she was.

“I played everything, even hockey, but once I turned 13 or 14 I developed a passion for dancing and singing.”

Obviously sports are in her blood, and it’s no wonder that she would end up falling in love with an athlete. She reportedly met Dustin Johnson thanks to her father, who invited him over because he’s a golf fan.