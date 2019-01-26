Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Wears Nothing Underneath Her Jacket In New Instagram Snap

Kaia Gerber is only 17-years-old, but she has already carved a good reputation for herself in the fashion industry, thanks to her good looks and modeling talent, which seems to be something that runs in the blood.

The model took to her Instagram account on Friday evening and shared a picture of herself with her 4.1 million fans where she is featured wearing a gray jacket, which she paired with blacks satin shorts. She accessorized with a wide black belt and wore her hair down to click a mirror selfie. Kaia made a sexy style statement by wearing nothing underneath the jacket. In the process, she provided a glimpse of her bare chest, which sent temperatures soaring.

Her pretty face could not be seen in the picture as she held her phone up to click the selfie which hid her face. Within an hour of going live, the post in question racked up close to 70,000 likes and 260-plus comments, as fans and followers showered the young model with compliments, calling her “very sexy,” “amazingly beautiful,” “upcoming supermodel,” and “natural beauty.” And while most of the comments were written to praise the stunner, a few users found the show of skin inappropriate because she is still not 18-years-old.

Per the caption, Kaia’s chic outfit was by Saint Laurent. Prior to that, she posted a picture of herself wearing an extravagant green sequined gown from Valentino, which allowed her to flaunt plenty of cleavage as she walked the ramp at the designer’s Haute Couture show in Paris.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Kaia pulled off a very artistic look with her quirky feathered makeup which was, according to the caption of her picture, done by well-known British makeup artist Pat McGrath. The post in question — which also included a video of Kaia — racked up 157,000 likes and close to 800 comments, where commentators praised Kaia’s modeling prowess, and everyone seemed to agree that the model never fails to impress.

A video which showed Kaia’s glamorous gait at the event was also posted on Valentino’s official Instagram page, which racked up an additional 80,000 views. Kaia’s popularity can be judged from the fact that although Valentino posted videos of all the outfits that different models wore at the show, it was Kaia’s video which received the highest number of views.

Kaia — who has become one of the most sought-after models in the international fashion industry today after winning the 2018 Model of the Year title — also modeled for other well-known designer labels at Paris Fashion Week, including Givenchy, Chanel, ALYX, and Sacai.