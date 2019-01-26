Anastasiya Kvitko, Social Media’s ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ Poses In An Extremely Racy Outfit On Instagram

Buxom model Anastasiya Kvitko is dubbed Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” for her extreme hourglass figure, and the reference has made her immensely popular on the photo-sharing website in a short time. And because Instagram is her main source of popularity, she makes sure to treat her 9.4 million fans with new sexy photos several times a week.

Although Kvitko is no stranger to revealing her curvaceous body, some photographs send pulses immediately racing. The snapshot she shared on Thursday fell into that very category, so much so that it racked up 206,000 likes within a few hours of going live. And that wasn’t all, as the hottie’s admirers left close to 1,600 messages on the picture to tell Anastasiya that she is “extremely sexy,” which is something that the model knows very well.

In the newest picture, the 24-year-old model left almost nothing to the imagination by wearing a tiny, black bra that hardly covered her large breasts. And to make her look more provocative and appealing, Kvitko paired her bra with a very racy pair of fishnet stockings that provided a generous view of her famous, 41-inch posterior as she sat on a bed to strike a side pose. She wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with some delicate silver bracelets, but that’s something that no one probably noticed in the picture.

One fan called her body a “living sculpture and a piece of art,” while another one requested that Anastasiya she should pose au naturel because she is extremely beautiful. The fan’s wish, however, cannot be fulfilled because full-on nudity will violate Instagram’s policy, and Kvitko would definitely not want to take the risk.

And while most of the comments on Anastasiya’s picture were either complimentary in nature or contained sexually-explicit remarks, a few followers criticized Kvitko for showing too much skin to gain popularity, adding that all of her pictures are “the same with no creativity.”

The follower, however, seemed to have missed many of Anastasiya’s recent pictures where she is featured wearing comparatively modest outfits, as the Inquisitr earlier reported.

But whether she wears outfits that provide more coverage or dons revealing ones, Kvitko loves to flaunt her voluptuous figure because that’s what led to comparisons with reality star Kim Kardashian, which, in turn, made the Russian bombshell an Instagram sensation.

Even though she has lots of admirers, Kvitko continues to be in the spotlight because of the alleged surgical enhancements that she underwent to achieve the perfect hourglass figure. And although she has neither denied nor accepted it, web users continue to dig her old pictures to draw a comparison between her “before and after” pictures, and some also accuse her of using Photoshop to “heavily edit” her pictures.

A recent article by Russian outlet Good House posted some old pictures of Kvitko, which compel readers to believe that she, indeed, used plastic surgery to enhance her curves.

But a look at her ever-growing fan base on Instagram shows that even if Kvitko has used plastic surgery or Photoshop to change the way she looks, it doesn’t make a big difference, because her admirers greatly outweigh her critics and that’s exactly what every model out there wishes for.