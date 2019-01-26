‘Outlander’ Season 4 Finale Sneak Peek As Jamie Tries To Rescue Roger

Fans get ready for more 'Droughtlander.'

Outlander fans have almost come to the end of another season, and as such, another year of “Droughtlander” will be sad, causing withdrawal in even the most casual fan, Season 4 has been full of excitement. With a very pregnant Brianna and a captured Roger at risk, Jame, Claire, and Ian have a lot on the line.

The final episode of Season 4 of Outlander will air this weekend, and there is a lot riding on Jamie and Claire’s ability to come to the rescue once again. Not only is Roger’s life on the line, but the future of Jamie’s relationship with his newly-found daughter is also at stake, says Town & Country.

In the preview of the finale, posted to Twitter, Jamie tells Claire that he will rescue Roger and come back to her.

“I will return to you, Sassenach.”

But the preview also shows that Jamie’s life is at risk as the Mohawk are not welcoming. Back at River Run, Murtagh stays with Brianna and her Aunt Jocasta, awaiting the return of Jamie, Claire, and Ian back to North Carolina, hopefully with Roger.

But it’s unclear if the finale will tell fans about Roger’s fate, and if Stephen Bonnet died in the prison fire.

OMG, who else can't breathe after watching this?! ???? Don't miss #Outlander's epic Season 4 finale this Sunday on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/O8ZTD7bJ9w — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 24, 2019

TV Insider talked with the cast about the Season 4 finale and what each character is risking for survival and happiness. Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Fraser, talks about her character, heavily pregnant giving birth with her mother, Claire, a 20th-century doctor, far away.

“Bree doesn’t know if Roger’s alive, if her parents are alive. Giving birth without her mother there is something she’s very afraid of and sad about. Jocasta has become a mother figure, but Claire is the only person Brianna can talk to about her fears of having a baby, and everything else.”

Richard Rankin’s character, Roger McKenzie, has also had a rough season, going from being a professor in England in the 1970s to chasing Brianna around the 18th century. Roger has literally been beaten and dragged from North Carolina to New York on foot as a prisoner of the Mohawk Indians, all in an attempt to get back to his promised wife.

“Roger’s [been] dragged about, went over a few cliffs. I threw myself around a fair bit, but not as much as I would have if given the opportunity. He just can’t tear himself away from the thought of reuniting with Brianna.”

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, has high hopes for the way fans will receive the season finale.

“Dare I say, this finale is the strongest we’ve had.”