‘Aquaman 2’ Already In Development, Director James Wan Probably Returning

Aquaman is still in theaters, but the incredible success of the DC comic book film has already led the studio to start working on a sequel for Jason Momoa’s superhero.

Despite their eagerness, it seems it will take some convincing to get James Wan back into the director’s chair for the second installment. Warner Bros. has expressed their desire to bring back the director of the first film, but Wan has decided he wants to take a bit of a break after the grueling project, according to Deadline.

While the studio wants Wan involved by “overseeing the development of a second film, including the selection of writers,” Wan wants to see a “seaworthy” script before he commits to the project again.

With all that said, fans will probably want to take a deep breath and prepare themselves for a bit of an Aquaman hiatus for the time being, as it’s unlikely the film will drop in the next year or two.

In a previous interview, Wan seemed unsure of his next step following the major success of Aquaman. He previously told Comic Book that he was eager to get straight back into the directing chair to put the next Aquaman film together, but that if he has to work on something else he’s not sure where to go from a box office hit with the kind of buzz the comic book film had around it.

AQUAMAN 2 In Development, JAMES WAN Likely to Returnhttps://t.co/1hhjYV4rBb pic.twitter.com/1p6hUv8nXr — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 25, 2019

“It’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career,” Wan said. “I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. ”

While Wan certainly hasn’t ruled out returning for a second installment, he does feel that a break is in order. Fair enough, given that he has spent the last three years of his life devoted to this project. No one could be faulted for wanting to put their feet up and smell the roses for a moment or two.

Wan is not the only DC director expressing these sentiments either. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg also made a similar comment after filming on the project was completed.

“It’s like asking a runner at the end of a marathon if they feel like doing another one. You need some time to rest and forget how difficult it was.”

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5 this year.