The Game Raps About Having Sex With Kim Kardashian On His New Album

Warning: this article contains sexually explicit — albeit censored — lyrics.

Bad news for both Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West. It seems like another hip hop artist is insisting on bringing up prior relationships with the entrepreneur and socialite.

As reported by TMZ, Jayceon Terrell Taylor — better known by his stage name The Game — has brought up his past relationship with Kim Kardashian with some explicit lyrics.

On January 24, the rapper decided to celebrate the upcoming release of his new album, Born 2 Rap, by holding a listening party. While The Game was debuting one of his new tracks, a party guest decided to capture via Instagram a segment of the song, which contained a few choice lyrics about the middle Kardashian sister.

“I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n***a. I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n***a.”

As noted by TMZ, it seems that The Game did indeed date the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the past. He rapped about sleeping with “three Kardashians” on his 2016 song “Sauce,” though sources confirmed to TMZ that the rapper’s claims were not true in the slightest, as he’s only slept with middle sister Kim.

The Game raps about Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Cassie on his new album "Born to Rap" https://t.co/fBrEfOXUz5 pic.twitter.com/6XpKo9H1q6 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) January 25, 2019

Per People, it seems The Game tried to clear up the matter when questioned about the song, during a 2016 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. In this particular episode, Williams presented the rapper with a picture of Kris Jenner and her five daughters. After being asked about each one, The Game alluded to having slept with Khloe and denied sleeping with Kourtney. When it came to Kim, the rapper confirmed their relationship in a roundabout way.

“You know what, this is what I’ll say,” The Game said. “I’ll tell you this. Kanye is a really good friend of mine. And they got really, really beautiful kids and I don’t want to disrespect their family.”

After also confirming that he had not intimately been with either Kylie or Kendall Jenner, he revealed that the third Kardashian that he rapped about was actually Blac Chyna, who had previously dated Rob Kardashian.

Regardless of any respect The Game may have paid to Kanye in the past, the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper will, in all likelihood, not take this newest development well. Kanye is no stranger to feuds with other hip hop artists.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye heavily criticized Nick Cannon, who had dated Kim Kardashian in the past, for bringing up Kim’s sexual history in public.