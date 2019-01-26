’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reveals She Needs Another Surgery

Reality TV star Ashley Martson, from TLC’s hit show 90 Day Fiance, has recently revealed that she will be undergoing a second surgery, according to a report from People.

The star took to Instagram to share the announcement with fans and followers on the platform. Martson posted a photo of a red and white sign with the words “Out of service for repairs” in bold print. She then used the caption of the post to explain to her supporters that she “will no longer be doing any new promos, endorsements, cameos, or any PR as of Feb 8” and that she “will not be available until mid-March” as she prepares for her upcoming surgery.

“Fans, all I ask for is prayers. I will not be sharing much information about my health any longer, my willingness to overshare came with nothing but scrutiny and backlash,” she wrote.

After her appearance on the show, Martson has been open about her struggles with lupus and the complications associated with the autoimmune disease. Earlier this month, Martson shared a photo of herself resting in a hospital bed and explained to her followers that she was dealing with “acute kidney failure due to lupus.” The star was reportedly found unresponsive in her home and rushed to the hospital where she had to undergo surgery in order to begin dialysis treatment. During her time in the hospital, a GoFundMe page was set up to ask for donations from fans, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

It seems Martson’s GoFundMe page was also met with criticism, which could be why the star made it clear that she isn’t requesting money this time around. However, the star isn’t focusing on the negativity.

“I need to focus on my health, family, and recovery for that month,” she said.

Martson also made headlines this week after it was revealed that she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Jay Smith for a second time, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The pair met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica and their relationship was documented during the sixth season of the show. At the end of the season, Martson discovered that Smith had been talking to other women on dating apps. During the reunion segment of the series, it appeared the two were trying to reconcile but Martson ultimately ended the relationship. The star filed for divorce but withdrew the papers soon after. She later refiled and it appears she might be sticking to her decision this time.