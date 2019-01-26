Jasmine Tookes Teases Fans With A Glimpse Of Cleavage In New Instagram Snapshot

She’s one of the sexiest Victoria’s Secret angels, and her ever-growing popularity on Instagram, with 3.4 million followers from across the globe, shows that Jasmine is destined to be a very successful model.

The 27-year-old stunner, who is currently in Jamaica, took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon and shared a new photograph with her fans which became an instant hit. In the snapshot, the hottie flashed a glimpse of her enviable cleavage by donning a low-neck blue top that she tied at her shoulders. Jasmine wore her beautiful, dark brown hair down and accessorized with a delicate copper pendant.

As for her beauty looks, the American model kept it simple by opting for some nude-shade lip color, some brown eyeshadow that complimented her beautiful skin tone, and some eyeliner that accentuated her bright eyes. And owing to Jasmine’s popularity on Instagram, it wasn’t a surprise to see the picture amassing more than 50,000 likes and close to 300 comments within two hours of going live.

Many commentators complimented the model on her beautiful, clear skin as well as her stunning facial features. A male admirer commented that Jasmine’s beauty is so captivating that he completely ran out of words to express his admiration, while another called her “absolutely radiant” before adding that he “adores her stunning warm eyes.” Many fans also pointed out that the color blue looks gorgeous on Jasmine’s skin and suggested that she should consider adding more blue outfits to her wardrobe.

A quick scroll through the comments section of Jasmine’s photographs shows that many of her fans admire her flawless skin and they often ask Jasmine to share her skin-care secrets with them. Responding to her fans’ demands, Jasmine appeared on Elle’s “Waking Up With” segment and revealed her morning skin-care routine.

The model said that she loves to use face oils on her face so she chooses the Kora’s Noni Glow Face Oil every morning, followed by face mists because it wakes her skin up, provides a glow, and also takes away the morning puffiness out of her face.

She also shared her bedtime beauty regimen when she appeared in the “Go To Bed With Me” segment of Harper’s Bazaar. The model shared that apart from using skin-care products, she makes sure to drink eight glasses of water to flush out the toxins from her body and achieve a healthy-looking skin.

And in terms of her choice of products that she uses before hitting the sack, she said, “First, I start with my flawless serum [because] it’s important to stay flawless.” The model then added that she uses a hydration serum because she’s always travelling and airplanes just suck all the moisture out of her face.

The model also added that she loves to apply some eye love serum before sleeping so as to minimize the morning puffiness and finally rub in some oil all over her body before sleeping.