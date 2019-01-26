Alicia Keys Celebrates 38th Birthday In Leopard Print Swimsuit On Instagram

Many people are probably relishing in the fact that Friday is here, signaling a start to the weekend and an end to the work week. Singer Alicia Keys has an extra reason to celebrate the fan-favorite day of the week, as it is also her 38th birthday. To celebrate the milestone, the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer curated a post on Instagram where she showed off her age-defying physique in a stunning animal print bathing suit.

In the sexy snap, shared to her account on the social media platform on Friday, January 25, Alicia flaunted her impressive curves in a one-piece bathing suit featuring a bold red and black leopard print pattern and a single shoulder strap as she posed inside a tunnel made of long pieces of wood. The Grammy Award winner sat on top of a towel with her feet resting against the side of the enclosure, flaunting her long legs and toned midsection as she tilted her head up upwards, her arms stretched out behind her.

Alicia accessorized her barely-there ensemble with a pair of brightly colored espadrille shoes and a braided headband that matched her swimwear, her dark hair tied in a pony tail that hung low down her back.

Within just an hour of going live, Alicia’s celebratory post had accrued nearly 100,000 likes from her 14.6 million followers, many of whom also took to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday. Alicia’s husband, rapper and record producer Swizz Beatz, also curated a sweet post for his wife to celebrate her special day.

“Happy Birthday to this 1 of 1 musical genius/human my wife aka Superwoman,” he wrote in a post accompanied by a gorgeous photo of Alicia surrounded by flowers. “Thank you for everything.”

It has been quite a huge month for the “Girl On Fire” singer. Not only is the songstress celebrating another year of life in January, but it was also recently announced that the 15-time Grammy winner would talk the stage at the annual awards ceremony again this year, this time as its host.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alicia revealed the big news with a YouTube video the showed a compilation of her telling friends and family she would be taking the hosting gig for the first time.

“It’s true, I am going to host the Grammys,” she said at the end of the nine-minute video. “I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you put in in and to be recognized for it. I’m just grateful that I get to bring that light and that energy.”