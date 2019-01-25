Diddy’s Ex Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Reportedly Pneumonia

Porter died in November 2018 at the age of 47.

Kim Porter’s official cause of death is pneumonia, TMZ is reporting. Porter had three children with Diddy, and while they were no longer together at the time of her death, they were still very close friends. Porter died suddenly on November 15, 2018, at the age of 47. While she had been sick prior to her death, her actual cause of death was still unknown for a time. Porter had told her friends she had the flu and wasn’t feeling well. The L.A. County Coroner’s office has now announced that the cause of death was lobar pneumonia, which is an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

Her last day was surrounded by loved ones — she received a massage from her goddaughter the day before her passing and rounded up the day by watching movies with family members. She turned in for the night at 11:30 p.m. This ended up being the last known time she was alive. Her goddaughter did witness Porter at 8:30 a.m. the next morning while leaving for work, but assumed the sick woman was sleeping. House mates checked on Porter at 11:30 a.m., and she was found to be unresponsive.

A coroner's report says former model and actress Kim Porter died last year from pneumonia. https://t.co/UOxKyw5crQ pic.twitter.com/I58klFzNa6 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 25, 2019

Porter was trying to take care of herself while ill, according to the official report. Her nightstand contained unopened or partially opened bottles of water, Pedialyte, sports drinks, antibiotics (a Z pack), a bowl of tomato soup, and some Tylenol. Two days before she died, Porter had called a doctor to report she was feeling bad and could not eat. A nurse reportedly came to her home and administered a saline solution drip infused with vitamins. The following day, Porter noted to a doctor that there was a streak of blood in her phlegm. According to the toxicology report, there was no sign of alcohol or drugs in her system at the time of her death.

Porter, who resided in Toluca Lake, was given a funeral in Georgia that Diddy reportedly planned. Diddy also gave an emotional eulogy during the funeral. According to another article from TMZ, the eulogy lasted 15 minutes, with Diddy sharing about how he learned to love from Porter. Diddy revealed that Porter even helped him through a dark period of depression earlier in the year, despite them no longer being a couple. Diddy then pledged that he would do everything he could for their shared children, and joked that even his daughters would be able to confide in him with “everything.” He ended his tribute by telling fellow mourners that Porter would always be with him.