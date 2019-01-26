Taylor Swift Wins Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid $1.08 Million Real Estate Commission

Taylor Swift was the defendant in a lawsuit against a real estate company claiming she cheated them out of a hefty commission on an $18 million transaction.

The “Teardrops On My Guitar” singer recently won the lawsuit filed against her by a Manhattan-based real estate firm, Douglas Elliman, who claimed in their case that the pop star cheated their company out of $1.08 million in commission fees when she purchased her townhouse in the Tribecca area of New York City.

Swift argued in her case that “she never signed a contract” with the firm that held her to making the purchase through them. The judge later agreed.

According to Page Six, a broker from the Douglas Elliman firm showed the townhouse to one of Taylor’s representatives back in 2017. The broker also reportedly provided the blueprints to the rep for Swift to look over.

The gorgeous townhouse was once the residence of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former International Monetary Fund chief. Strauss-Kahn was renting the space during a time when he was not allowed to leave the country because he was being investigated on charges that he violently raped a Midtown Hotel maid.

Eventually cleared of all charges, he later returned home to France with his wife.

Eight months after Taylor’s rep met with the broker, the singing sensation purchased the townhouse privately for $18 million directly from the property owner. She excluded the Douglas Elliman broker and firm from the purchase proceedings.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress now owns the spacious townhouse, as well as three apartments on 155 Franklin Street. Page Six speculates the townhouse likely appealed to Swift because it had a “paparazzi proof garage.”

After Swift purchased the townhouse, the Elliman firm retaliated by suing the singer for a seven-figure commission on the transaction. The judge, however, quickly found in favor of Swift, as there was never any “formal agreement” between the Taylor and the firm.

“Douglas Elliman’s claims fail as a matter of law for want of an enforceable contract,” Manhattan federal court judge Jesse Furman penned in his ruling on the case.

“And the e-mail is far from the sort of ‘formal writing’ one would expect in connection with an $18 million transaction,” he added. “The e-mail lacks most, if not all, of the material terms of a real estate brokerage agreement, including the scope and duration of the relationship and the fee.”

Page Six did reach out to both parties upon the conclusion of the trial. Representatives of Swift didn’t respond to the request for a comment, and the law firm declined the opportunity to comment on the ruling.