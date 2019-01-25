‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman And Fiance Chrysti Ane Delighted At The Birth Of Their Baby Boy

The pair had announced the baby's gender in a fun reveal party involving boxing gloves.

He plays a hunky firefighter on TV; she used to be a vivacious pink Power Ranger. Together, they joyfully welcomed an adorable baby boy into the world who they named Mateo Lopes Guzman.

The baby is the first for 911 star Ryan Guzman and his fiancée Chrysti Ane, 25, People reported. The baby weighed 6.5 pounds and measured 19 inches long, Entertainment Tonight shared.

Guzman, 31, shared their pregnancy news in an Instagram post in the fall announcing their “unexpected surprise.”

Guzman informed his fans and followers on that same post that the couple loved the names Mateo or Genevieve, of course depending upon what their baby’s gender would be.

They also held a gender reveal on Guzman’s birthday and he took the time to thank everyone for their well wishes for both the baby’s gender announcement and about Guzman turning another year older on Instagram.

During the recorded gender reveal, everyone learned that the baby would be a boy after he lightly punched a bag of powder she held in her matching punching glove. Guzman, who was covered in blue powder, planted an overjoyed kiss on Ane’s lips before shouting, “We got a boy!”

They also confirmed in that video post that they would be naming him Mateo.

Guzman sweetly captioned his gender reveal post “I can’t wait to meet my son and see my love @chrysti_ane hold him for the first time.”

9-1-1 Star Ryan Guzman and Fiancée Chrysti Ane Welcome Son Mateo https://t.co/JB7B3BkNUT — People (@people) January 25, 2019

Despite all of the excitement swirling around the pregnancy, Ane admitted she found it a challenge to embrace her changing body as the pregnancy progressed. She played a super fit pink Power Ranger on Nickelodeon’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel and has maintained her incredible physique quite a ways into the pregnancy.

She opted to first share her pregnancy news with her fans when she was five months along while working out from her gym. She posted an amazing photo of her impressive abs that many people can’t obtain when they aren’t pregnant.

“I have still been keeping up at the gym and I have a few abs left at #5Months. I’m not lifting as heavy as I used to so the gains are counting on repetition and consistency to stay with me,” she said in the post as she lifted up her white tank top to show off her impressive abs. “It’s been a bit difficult for me to watch my body changing, but as soon as I put into perspective that I’m creating a little angel with the love of my life it makes everything so worth it.”

The couple plan to wed soon after Guzman proposed on their roof – the place where they had their very first date, People reported.