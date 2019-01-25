Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engagement Could Happen At The Super Bowl

Scott once said he was going to propose to Jenner in 'a fire way.'

A new theory is going around that Travis Scott will propose to Kylie Jenner during his Super Bowl halftime performance, Elite Daily is reporting. These two pretty much act like a married couple already — aside from having a child together, Jenner referred to Scott as her “husband” in an Instagram post. This led many fans to speculate that the pair had already gotten secretly married, but that ended up being debunked. There’s no evidence of any marriage certificate, and it appears Jenner was just calling Scott her husband as a term of endearment, a testament to how serious they are about each other, despite that not being his technical title just yet.

Scott has even come out and said it’s just a matter of time before he pops the question, however. In an interview with Rolling Stone from December 2018, Scott recounted how he figured out that his girlfriend was “the one” and expressed an interest in an extravagant proposal.

“We was just two kids, f**king around,” Scott shared. “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

As many Twitter users are pointing out, the Super Bowl would certainly be a “fire way” to propose! Scott will be performing at this year’s halftime show alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi, and it’s only fitting that the proposal is seen by the entire world in true Kardashian/Jenner fashion. Once this theory got started, Twitter ran wild with it. For instance, Scott received a lot of criticism for agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl after many artists rejected the offer in support of Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick was snubbed by the NFL after he began kneeling in protest of racial inequality during the national anthem. What if Scott were to kneel during his performance to both show his support for Kaepernick and propose?

“Conspiracy theory: Travis Scott will get down on 1 knee to make a statement at the super bowl halftime show and to propose to Kylie,” one Twitter user posted.

Okay, so maybe this is just wishful thinking on the fans’ part — only time will tell!