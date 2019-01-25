Camille Kostek Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Red Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek is no stranger to flaunting her famous curves in different pictures and videos and Friday afternoon was no exception as the 26-year-old model posted a video wherein she exposed lots of skin.
Wearing a red, high-cut thong swimsuit, Camille struck some sultry poses while posing against the beautiful backdrop of Kangaroo Island in South Australia. She wrote a very long caption, expressing her feelings of joy after being handed over her Rookie suit from Sports Illustrated. For those who don’t know, Camille Kostek has been named as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue rookie along with fellow model Hailey Kalil for 2019 — a moment of pride that Camille had been waiting for her entire life.
In her long caption, Camille, who also gained popularity as the girlfriend of New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, wrote that the photoshoot as a Rookie reminded her that one must never stop working toward their goals and things that they love.
And although it’s hard to believe by looking at Camille’s sexy body, the model shared that she had to face many rejections from different modelling agencies because they didn’t deem her body to be model-like. Yet, through her perseverance, she was finally accepted by Sports Illustrated which allowed her to feel comfortable in her body and perform to the best of her abilities.
And the model not only provided a glimpse of her journey to her fans in the caption but also wished for everyone else to realize their dreams.
Camille’s heartfelt message, as well as her sexy video, garnered more than 22,000 likes within an hour of going live. And per usual, fans and followers not only praised her for having a perfect figure but also congratulated her for her success. Many also wrote that with that attitude and hard work, she will go a long way.
According to an introductory article by SI Swimsuit, Camille was first discovered by the outlet when she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. Per the outlet, the model was one of the five lucky finalists who participated in SI’s Instagram model search in which aspiring models were invited to submit an online video. The girls were then invited to New York to walk in a fashion show at Miami Swim Week.