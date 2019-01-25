Shay Mitchell Puts On Busty Display In Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Shay Mitchell, star of Netflix’s latest hit show You, has been indulging her fans on social media with some envy-invoking photos from her vacation in the Philippines over the last few weeks and continued to do so yesterday with a new post for her followers to ogle.

In the latest glimpse at Shay’s luxurious trip, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at a previous shot shared to her Instagram account earlier this week that captured her kayaking through Big Lagoon State Park. While the first post of her kayaking adventure only showed off her backside, the newest one shared on Thursday, January 24, showed off what the former was missing, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The Pretty Little Liars alum gave her 22.5 million followers on the social media platform a peek at the front of her skimpy red one-piece swimsuit with a series of new photos, revealing its plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage and sideboob. Its high cut design did her nothing but favors as well, accentuating her trim waist and flaunting her toned legs and curvy booty as she explored the beautiful lagoon.

The photos also showed that Shay accessorized the look with a patterned headband, worn to keep her long brown hair out of her face. The 31-year-old beauty also donned a pair of statement cat-eye sunglasses and added a bit of bling with a set of large hoop earrings.

Fans of the actress went wild for the latest sexy snaps she shared, awarding the post more than 750,000 likes in just 17 hours of going live. Thousands took to the comment section as well to shower the actress with compliments for her barely-there look.

“What a hottie!!” one follower wrote, while another said she was “soooo gorgeous.”

“You are actually the prettiest girl ever and your swimsuit is gold,” a third fan commented.

While Shay’s jaw-dropping look was nothing short of stunning, the actress revealed in a previous Instagram post that it caused somewhat of a wardrobe malfunction as she explored the lagoon.

“Truth be told, I had a major wedgie throughout this whole kayaking experience,” she revealed to her fans.

Shay recently starred in the Netflix hit TV show You, a psychological thriller that marked her first return to the screen since Pretty Little Liars, which wrapped up in 2017. Shay also starred in the film The Possession of Hannah Grace, which hit theaters on November 30, 2018.