Ann Coulter Says Donald Trump Is ‘Biggest Wimp Ever To Serve As President’ After He Caves On Shutdown

The conservative pundit said Trump surpassed George H.W. Bush as 'biggest wimp' ever to hold the office.

Donald Trump seemingly caved on the government shutdown, and Ann Coulter is not too pleased.

After Trump’s announcement that he would be re-opening the government for three weeks and called on Congress to come up with a plan for border security that included a border wall, the conservative commentator took to Twitter to blast the president as the “biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.” Coulter had been one of the most vocal critics of Trump after he appeared to back away from his pledge to build a border wall, and her very public criticism was seen as one of the major factors behind Trump’s abrupt decision to veto a bipartisan government funding measure and instead demand funding for the wall.

Trump’s announcement on Friday that he would be signing legislation to temporarily fund the government was met with criticism, with Washington Examiner saying that Trump “caved” in the negotiations with Democrats, who have been steadfast in their refusal to authorize any border wall funding.

In his announcement, Trump hinted that he would declare a national emergency in order to obtain the funding needed to start the construction of his border wall.

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

“We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier,” Trump said in remarks from the White House lawn. “If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on Feb. 15, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency. We will have great security.”

Ann Coulter had frequently taken aim at Trump when it appeared he was backing away from the demand for border wall funding. Trump had floated various proposals, including offering some concessions to Democrats in order to get them to authorize funding.

Coulter responded by making another comparison between Trump and a member of the Bush family.

“Trump proposes amnesty. We voted for Trump and got Jeb!” Coulter wrote about Trump (via the Hill).

Donald Trump now has three more weeks to try negotiating for border wall funding in an attempt to keep Ann Coulter happy, but there are no indications that Democrats have any plans to budge from their position refusing to offer any funding, with many pointing out that Trump repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for the wall.