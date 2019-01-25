Winnie Harlow Shows Off Enviable Figure As She Dances In White Sports Bra On Instagram

Canadian model Winnie Harlow looks flawless when she struts her stuff down the runway or graces the pages of fashion magazines, and puts on an equally gorgeous display on her Instagram account. Recently, Winnie shared a new steamy shot to the social media platform that was sure to turn heads and get hearts racing.

In the latest photo shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 24, the model left little to the imagination, wearing a white sports bra that showed plenty of skin and gave way to her toned midsection and washboard abs. Winnie paired the skimpy top with a pair of distressed high-waisted jeans that accentuated her enviably tiny waist. The America’s Next Top Model alum rocked a minimal makeup look including a shimmering eye shadow as she posed with her eyes closed and her glossy lips puckered as if she was blowing a kiss to the camera, and wore her long dark tresses down over her shoulder.

The sexy photo was also accompanied with a short clip of the beauty busting a few moves as she danced around in the ensemble, flaunting her incredible figure even more for her fans.

Winnie’s 5.4 million followers on the social media platform went wild for her latest post, which has accrued nearly half a million likes after just one day of going live. Thousands expressed their love for the model as well by leaving compliments in the comment section.

“Wowwwww you look so gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said that she was “everything.”

Others took note of her incredibly toned midsection, with one friend of the model jokingly asking if she could “wash her shirt on those abs.”

Winnie also used her latest social media post to make an exciting announcement. She will now be represented by Society Management, a New York-based modeling agency. The 24-year-old alluded to the news by using the company as the geotag for the post and was congratulated by many on the big news, including Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model Jasmine Sanders, who is also signed with the agency.

Winnie’s latest post comes after she spent some time in Paris, where she took to the runway for the Kenzo fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The model looked effortlessly chic as she walked down the catwalk in a gorgeous patterned two-piece suit from the brand, which was accessorized with tasseled statement heels and a matching bag.