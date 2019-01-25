Nina Dobrev Transforms Into A Gorgeous Mermaid For Latest Instagram Snaps

Nina Dobrev has transformed into fictional creatures before, most notably as a vampire for her hit series The Vampire Diaries. Now, the actress has done it again, this time turning into a beautiful mermaid for her latest post on social media.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram account on Friday, January 25, Nina channeled her inner Ariel to become her own stunning version of the fictitious sea creature as she posed against a breathtaking underwater scene. In the sexy shot, the Degrassi alum showed off her flawless figure in a bright orange bandeau bikini top that almost resembled a starfish, a piece that accentuated her tiny waist while showing off an ample amount of cleavage. Rather than wearing matching bottoms to the skimpy swimwear, Nina’s legs had been transformed into a gorgeous mermaid tail — one that featured pink and blue scales in something similar to a tie-dye design.

Nina was not the only mermaid in the photo, however, as her friend Garrett Gee was featured as his own version of the sea creature as well, his magenta and yellow tail gleaming just as bright as hers.

The Canadian actress shared the side-by-side shot to her 16.8 million followers in an attempt to determine who “wore” the look better, and her fans were quick to share their answer.

“You of course,” one follower wrote, a choice that was echoed by dozens more in the comments section.

“YOU’RE QUEEN ON AND OFF LAND,” said another user.

One follower was unable to choose between the two, instead writing that both Nina and Garrett looked “amazing.”

Other commenters simply showed their love for the mystical snap by double tapping the photo, awarding nearly 200,000 likes to the post in very short order.

Nina also indulged her followers with two more posts of her magical land-to-sea transformation, including one video that showed her going from human to mermaid as she dipped under the water to explore the gorgeous ocean scene below.

Nina has had quite an exciting start to the new year, one that not only included her magical transformation into a mermaid, but also a trip to Africa to celebrate her 30th birthday. The actress has also made her return to the TV screen with the premiere of her new sitcom Fam, a comedy show that is quite divergent from her previous role in The Vampire Diaries.

“I have never done a sitcom before and I love comedy, I love doing things that scare me,” she told the Hollywood Reporter about her new acting experience with the show. “This is in front of an audience of 300-plus people, so it’s one of those things where it was scary and exciting and it got my heart rate up, so I knew I had to try it.