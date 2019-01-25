Kylie Jenner Describes Her Ideal Valentine’s Day In Latest YouTube Video

On Friday, Kylie Jenner released a fun YouTube video in which she answered rapid-fire questions to honor her Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day collection — coming February 1. Throughout the game, she described how she’d most enjoy spending the romantic holiday. Hopefully Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, was listening!

“We are gonna play a Valentine’s rapid-fire question game in honor of my Valentine’s collection, launching on February 1,” the makeup mogul said, debuting red hair for the holiday.

The first question posed asked Jenner if she would prefer to go on dinner date or stay in a watch a movie, according to E! News.

“I don’t know, ’cause I really love both, but maybe since it’s Valentine’s Day, let’s go out for a nice dinner or something” she said.

The star was then asked if she prefers jewelry or a teddy bear, to which she said jewelry, “obviously.”

She also dished that she likes diamonds over pearls, red roses instead of white, red wine over rosé, and milk chocolate instead of dark.

The collection will come on the same day that Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, turns one year old.

On Thursday, Jenner shared two sparkling red photos to Instagram to tease her newest collection, drawing hype from tons of fans, an earlier Inquisitr story reported. In the first photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sprawled out on top of a massive “KYLIE” sign in red, glittering letters. She wore a low-cut silky dress in red, and a ruby-hued bob haircut.

In the second photo, the 21-year-old entrepreneur donned the same look featured in her video — a tight-fitting ruby-red sparkling dress that showed off her curves, and her lusciously long hair, freshly dyed.

Jenner also revealed the pink packaging for her new products, which features a pattern of pink and red bras. She also shared swatches of the colors — and even revealed some of the names.

Fans noticed that two of her products may be named after Taylor Swift songs, which could be coincidental. However, sister Kim Kardashian did open up about her feud with the 29-year-old singer just one week ago on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, People reported. Kardashian explained that the fight has long been over, water under the bridge.

In terms of Jenner’s actual Valentine’s Day plans, she’ll likely spend the holiday with Scott, whom she has been in a serious relationship with since 2017. The star has expressed that she would like to have another child with the rapper soon, and rumors of a wedding in the near future have been rapidly spreading in recent weeks.