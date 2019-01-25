‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Brush And Husband Caleb Expecting Baby Number Two

Baby makes four for the Brush family.

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown Brush and her husband Caleb Brush have proudly announced that they have their second child on the way. As fans of the show know, the pair tied the knot back in June of 2016 and shortly after, Maddie gave birth to their first child, Axel James. Axel’s birth and story were featured on a few episodes of the hit TLC show.

Now, People shares that Maddie is expecting another little one and her due date is in August. In an interview with the publication, Maddie couldn’t help but beam with excitement over the great news.

“I am really excited. This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon! I have no idea what I think it is. I’ll just be happy with a healthy baby.”

The soon-to-be mother of two also shared how she thinks her 20-month-old son Axel will react to having a new baby brother or sister and her answer is just about the same as you would imagine it to be.

“I think he’ll be a little jealous at first,” the reality star says. “Our world revolves around him right now and that’s changing just a touch.”

Maddie also says that he’s good and sharing so that shouldn’t be an issue, but she just isn’t quite sure how he will react. She also tells the publication that it may be a while before Axel gets used to being a big brother but once he warms up, she thinks he will love it!

And when it comes to the new addition in their growing family, Caleb says that he is just as excited as his wife to be adding to their family.

“For as long as I can remember, all I wanted was to be a dad. Now I will be a dad to not one, but two. I’m just excited to give Axel a sibling and grow our family! I think it’s going to be a boy.”

In the tell-all interview, the pair also shared that their lives will be changing in more ways than just one in the coming months. The Brushes are leaving their home in Las Vegas and jetting all the way across the country to Greenville, North Carolina, for Caleb’s new job.

But they won’t exactly be leaving a ton of family behind in Las Vegas. As fans of the show know, the rest of the Brown family picked up and moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, last year. That move will play out on this season of TLC’s Sister Wives.