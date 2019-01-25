Bebe Rexha Flaunts Flawless Figure In Sports Bra And Leggings In New Workout Video

Singer Bebe Rexha has never been one to shy away from flaunting her figure in bold outfits that show some skin, and did just that today in a new post to social media. There, she would showcase her signature curves in athletic wear as she completed her morning workout.

In a new video posted to the “I’m A Mess” singer’s Instagram account on Friday, January 25, Bebe looked flawless in a pair of high-waisted black leggings that hugged all of her curves — accentuating her sculpted derriere and trim waist. The pop star flaunted her toned midsection by pairing the form-fitting pants with a matching black sports bra that showed off an ample amount of her cleavage. Bebe Rexha wore her short blonde hair in a half-bun hairstyle that sat high on her head.

The clip was taken during Bebe’s at-home workout, and captured her holding a set of weights while she did lunges with the help of her fitness trainer, Jeanette Jenkins. The Grammy-nominated musician turned to the camera as she completed her exercise and mouthed the words to Khia’s “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” which played in the background of the video.

Within just two hours of the post going live, the video had been viewed nearly 500,000 times — and also accrued more than 160,000 likes from the singer’s 7.4 million followers on the social media platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to compliment the blonde beauty.

“Yoo she’s the finest EVER,” one person commented on the post.

“Are you a beaver? Cos dam,” another wrote, receiving a response from Bebe — who said it was her new favorite pickup line.

Others questioned how the singer was having trouble finding someone to design a dress for her for the upcoming Grammy Awards when she had such an incredible figure, a struggle she addressed in another Instagram post earlier this week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bebe took to social media to air her grievances after a number of fashion designers refused to create an outfit for her to wear to the awards show — because she was “too big.”

“If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t runway size,” she wrote in the post.

“Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!” she continued.

As another report from the Inquisitr noted, Bebe has since received dozens of offers to design her outfit for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, which will air on February 10, 2019.