Brazilian Supermodel Isabeli Fontana Sizzles In A Barely-There Swimsuit On Instagram

Brazilian bombshell Isabeli Fontana recently left her 1.2 million Instagram followers absolutely hot under the collar after she posted a very revealing photograph. In the snap, the 35-year-old model left little to the imagination by donning a very skimpy swimsuit that provided a generous view of her body. She sat on a rock next to a running stream, and posed against the picturesque background of a forest.

As of the writing of this article, the post has amassed close to 15,000 likes — and fans and followers showered Fontana with various complimentary comments.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel also shared another snap which was captured at the same location. This time, she wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a printed pattern, an ensemble which accentuated her enviable figure. Isabella sat in a fire-log meditation posture, wore her slightly damp hair down, and kept it simple by going for a completely makeup-free look. The picture became an instant hit among her fans, so much so that it racked up 26,000 likes and close t0 200 comments in short order.

Most of her fans posted comments in the Portuguese language, calling her “goddess,” “the most beautiful Brazilian model,” “pride of Brazil,” and “incredibly sexy.” Many fans also praised the beautiful location — and said that Isabeli’s presence made the place even more beautiful.

According to an article by Brazilian website Quem, Isabeli is an ardent supporter of yoga and meditation — and in her recent Instagram snaps, she not only spread the message of peace and love, but also encouraged her followers to develop a love for Mother Nature.

It is no secret as to why Isabeli looks so wonderfully young and has such an amazing body, as the model regularly performs yoga. In her Instagram Stories, she posted several pictures of herself wherein she is featured performing yoga. Isabeli’s body looked amazingly flexible and fit — and a glance at the comments section proved that fans are ready to follow in the footsteps of their style icon to give yoga a try.

Apart from her modeling and her social media activities, the mother of two was in the news again after her husband, singer Di Ferrero, opened up about the family. Isabeli’s two sons were fathered by two of her previous husbands, and according to Di Ferrero, he was initially skeptical about his relationship with his stepsons, per a Google Translation of an article provided by Brazil’s TV Foco.

“We are a modern family. I enjoy it a lot, but I was very scared at first. Now, the kids are my family too. I am what they want. Sometimes I am a father, sometimes I am a brother or a friend. We do not have a rule about it.”

Di Ferrero added that he isn’t part of Isabeli and her children’s life to take anyone’s place — and added that since he is neither the father, not the mother of the kids, it’s easier for them to open up to him.

“We exchange a lot of ideas, go to a lot of shows and I am happy to go out with them,” he said.