Martha Hunt Sizzles In Dangerously Short Red Dress For Steamy New Instagram Photo

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt frequently struts her stuff on the catwalk, and recently did the same on her Instagram account, sharing a steamy new photo to the social media platform that her fans went wild for.

In the sexy new snap, one shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 24, Martha was captured in what appears to be a large, elegant bathroom. She can be seen striking a pose against a floor-to-ceiling mirror while wearing a bold-red Gucci dress that did the model justice.

The dangerously short ensemble barely grazed passed the model’s derriere, flashing her curves and highlighting her long, incredibly toned legs. A shimmering silver skinny belt was tied high on her hips, accentuating her enviably tiny waist — and a pair of strappy silver heels added a little more bling to her barely-there outfit.

Martha wore her signature blonde tresses down in a somewhat messy fashion as she looked over her shoulder to give the camera a sultry look, her bold highlighter shining brightly under the light of the room.

The 29-year-old beauty indulged her fans with a few more glimpses of the gorgeous outfit, taking to her Instagram Story to show off a side of the ensemble that was not shown in the sultry snap. In one short clip, Martha was captured taking a few steps towards the camera, revealing the dress’s plunging neckline — one that showed off an ample amount of the model’s cleavage.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret angel were not shy about showing their love for the photo, which had accrued more than 55,000 likes in very short order. Hundreds of her 3.1 million followers on the social media platform took to the comments section to express their affection for the sexy new post.

“Look at these stems!” German model Maya Stepper commented.

Another Instagram user took note of Martha’s lean legs as well.

“All I see is those legs, you’re so beautiful,” she wrote.

“Super stunning,” a third fan said.

The North Carolina native gave her fans another photo to fawn over this morning, sharing a stunning selfie that showed off her gorgeous blue eyes and flawless makeup look for the day — one that consisted of a red lip as bold as her dress from the previous snap.

Martha walked in her sixth Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November of last year, her first one being in 2013. The model was also recently a guest judge on Project Runway All Stars earlier this month.